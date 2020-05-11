COVID-19 may have shut down in-person recruiting for the last couple months but Texas Tech's staff has continued to recruit virtually and has found plenty of success in recent weeks. Today we take a look at notable Texas Tech football related recruiting events from March until today.

March 5

Texas Tech made the top 7 for top offensive tackle target Matthew Wykoff. Notre Dame would offer shortly after and Wykoff now says it's a top 8. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare recently caught up with Wykoff to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

March 7

Texas Tech held their first padded spring practice of spring ball with multiple top prospects in attendance such as Mansfield Summit tackle Jacoby Jackson and Hutto defensive end Landyn Watson among others.

2020 Northeast Oklahoma A&M defensive back Cameron Watts would commit to Texas Tech while on campus for spring practice. RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan caught up with Watts who breaks down his decision.

Watts also joined RRS and answered some questions in our Q&A series.

After a great talk with @TTUCoachWells and coach @CoachdjCheetah, I am blessed to receive an offer from the Texas Tech University AGTG #Committed



“This what happens stay down game bless you

This what happens don't fold the game test you”-Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/Q3rN6gZVrg — Cameron watts (@illestlife_24) March 8, 2020

March 22

Texas Tech made the top 4 for China Spring pass rusher D'Marion Alexander, who would go on to commit to Minnesota in late April.

I will be committing to what school I’ll be attending on my birthday (April 22) on my Instagram live!



Instagram - @dmariiion pic.twitter.com/1pxcpKT6gb — D’Marion Alexander (@_dmariiion) April 10, 2020

March 27

One of the best players in Oklahoma, the versatile AJ Green released his top 8 and the Red Raiders made the cut.

April 2

Texas Tech made the top 5 for Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr., who would go on to commit to SMU the first day of May.

My top 5 schools..🙌 pic.twitter.com/bVJrchj5KH — 𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 𝓔𝓹𝓽𝓸𝓷 𝓙𝓻 (@beptonjr) April 2, 2020

April 3

Texas Tech makes the top 8 for Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver. He will announce his decision this week on May 15th.

| Gal 6:9 | I’d love to thank God and all of the coaches who took time to recruit me, with that being said, these are my Top 8 schools ...no specific order #LLD🕊 #po4tc



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kOiCxtSvAB — Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) April 3, 2020

April 5

Texas Tech made the top 10 for Duncanville slot receiver Roderick Daniels, who would go on to commit to Baylor yesterday.

April 6

Texas Tech made the top 10 for Denton Guyer defensive back Deuce Harmon. Harmon would later put out a top 7 list which did not include the Red Raiders.

April 7

After being offered by Texas Tech earlier in the week, Rider tight end Jed Castles had seen enough to end his recruitment and committed to the Red Raiders. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare caught up with Castles about his decision and a couple days later Zoom'd with Castles for an RRS TV piece.

First off, I’d like to thank the man upstairs for making me the man I am today. I thank all my coaches from freshman year to now. After visiting with @CoachBindel and @jgarfield99 and talking with @TTUCoachWells and @coachlukewells, I AM 113% committed to Texas Tech!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DFXjMwxqMV — Jed Castles (@CastlesJed) April 7, 2020

April 8

Texas Tech made the top 15 for Independence C.C. tight end Quentin Moore. With two tight ends already committed, it would be a surprise if Texas Tech ended up being a serious player for Moore.

I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to this point, with that being said I will be focusing on these 15 schools moving forward. #Top15 pic.twitter.com/tecUOerAmi — Quentin Moore (@Quentinmoore88) April 9, 2020

April 9

Klein tight end Mason Tharp decided to put a bow on his recruitment and committed to Texas Tech over multiple other Power 5 offers. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare spoke with Tharp before his decision about his recent visit to Lubbock, caught up with his trainer "The Footwork King" after his announcement and would also Zoom with Tharp for an RRS TV video.

I want to thank everyone who believed in me!! I’m committed!🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ZKx3ZDYuB2 — Mason Tharp (@masontharp80) April 10, 2020

April 12

The top ranked player in Oklahoma, Javion Hunt listed his top 8 and the Red Raiders made the cut. He would go on to commit to Arkansas in early May.

April 13

After visiting at least four times in the previous year, Argyle offensive lineman Jack Tucker announced his commitment to Texas Tech. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare spoke with Tucker about his decision for an RRS TV video.

April 14

Oklahoma DB Tevin Williams released his top 5 and Texas Tech made the cut. He would go on to commit to Baylor the following day.

April 15

Wofford grad transfer tackle Josh Burger committed to Texas Tech and he will provide immediate offensive line help for the 2020 team. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare spoke with Burger about his decision.

Since a kid I have always dreamed of playing for a program such as Texas Tech... Today I turn that dream into a reality and I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to Texas Tech University! pic.twitter.com/FbSWgVaWk0 — Josh Burger (@JoshBurger70) April 15, 2020

April 16

Texas Tech made the top 8 for Timberview defensive end Terrell Tilmon, but it was always a longshot as he had yet to visit campus. He committed to Oregon on the first day of May.

#AGTG I’ll like to thank all the coaches that has given me the opportunity to play at the next level pls respect my decision Top 8✅ pic.twitter.com/D7suJ4TJg7 — Trell🍐 (@TTilmon16) April 16, 2020

April 17

Lutheran South Academy's Jake Justice committed to Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on. Listed as a wide receiver, the coaches see Justice fitting in on defense in Lubbock. RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan caught up with Justice who breaks down his decision.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University @CoachMikeOG @CoachPRandolph @TTUCoachWells 🔴#WreckEm | #GunsUp⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JA3HZZrS2l — jake justice (@jakejustice2001) April 18, 2020

April 22

Rider defensive end Dooda Banks committed to Texas Tech, becoming the second Rider Raider of the 2021 class to commit. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare spoke with Banks who says TTU was always No. 1 for the talented defensive lineman.

April 23

Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters III became the second defensive line commit in two days for Texas Tech when he announced his intention to be a Red Raider. RedRaiderSports' Matt Clare caught up with Esters III who says TTU is family for him.

April 25

Allen twins Bryson and Blaine Green released identical top 10's and the Red Raiders made the cut.

Glory to God Top 10!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9mDcWZ72cM — brysonjgreen (@Brysonjgreen) April 25, 2020

April 30

Duke grad transfer linebacker/safety Jacob Morgenstern initially committed to Kent State but then decided to reverse course and elected to play his final collegiate season at Texas Tech. RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan spoke with Morgenstern who will reunite with new secondary coach Derek Jones in Lubbock.

May 1

Illinois linebacker Tyler McLaurin released his contemporaneous top 5 and the Red Raiders were included in that cut. He would commit to Michigan the following week.

May 7

Perhaps the top uncommitted slot receiver target on the board, CJ Guidry narrowed down his 18 offers to a top 10 and Texas Tech was included. Keep an eye on Guidry as the coaches look to add speed on the inside.

May 10