On Friday evening Texas Tech picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from Lutheran South Academy defensive end Jake Justice. Justice, listed at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, is listed as a wide receiver but will play his college football on the defensive side of the ball for the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Justice announced his preferred walk on offer from Texas Tech on February 11th.

... Justice visited Texas Tech for the spring game in 2019.

... Justice also held offers from Bethel, Lake Erie College, Lawrence Tech and McPhearson College among others.

Relationship with staff: "I mainly talk to coach Randolph and coach O'Guin, we usually talk at least once a week and I have a pretty good relationship with both of them."

Coaches like: "They like my height and my frame, they can coach skill but they can't coach athletic ability and height."