Lutheran South Academy's Jake Justice commits to Texas Tech
On Friday evening Texas Tech picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from Lutheran South Academy defensive end Jake Justice. Justice, listed at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, is listed as a wide receiver but will play his college football on the defensive side of the ball for the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Justice announced his preferred walk on offer from Texas Tech on February 11th.
... Justice visited Texas Tech for the spring game in 2019.
... Justice also held offers from Bethel, Lake Erie College, Lawrence Tech and McPhearson College among others.
Relationship with staff: "I mainly talk to coach Randolph and coach O'Guin, we usually talk at least once a week and I have a pretty good relationship with both of them."
Coaches like: "They like my height and my frame, they can coach skill but they can't coach athletic ability and height."
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University @CoachMikeOG @CoachPRandolph @TTUCoachWells 🔴#WreckEm | #GunsUp⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JA3HZZrS2l— jake justice (@jakejustice2001) April 18, 2020
Playing offense vs defense: "I like playing defense because I love to hit and just the energy defense brings."
Stood out from unofficial visit: "The coaching staff was very welcoming, and in the meetings they put academics before watching film."
Other schools: "I was considering the University of Nebraska and Concordia Wisconsin"
COVID-19: "I've been good during COVID-19, I've been working out, building things, playing some video games, and power washing."
In 2019 Justice totaled 44 receptions for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, and 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks on defense.
For his efforts he was named first team All-District receiver and defensive end and second team All-State receiver.