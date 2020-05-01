The Texas Tech coaches added another huge piece to its 2021 recruiting class when Vian (Okla.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright committed on Friday afternoon. Wright is the eighth 2021 commitment overall and third defensive lineman to pledge to the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Wright first announced his offer from Tech on March 6th while on campus for an unofficial visit

... In total Wright held 12 offers at the time of his commitment including Big 12 programs Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma State

... As a junior, Wright totaled 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss and 14 sacks

Texas Tech staff: "I went to Tech on my visit and it was unlike anywhere else that I'd been. Coach Wells, coach Patterson and coach Randolph, I could just tell they're real people, down to earth and that's just where I want to be."

Fit in the defense: "They like the way I play, they already have a nose guard up there who is similar to me right now. When he's done I'll come in to replace him. The way I play in their scheme it's just the best fit for me."