Rivals Camp MVP Lathan Whisenton loves the culture at Texas Tech

Lathan Whisenton, a rising standout from Waco Midway, is quickly making a name for himself among the top running backs in the 2027 class.

Whisenton recently took home MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic and explosive back. His recruitment is heating up, with 10 scholarship offers already in hand, including Texas Tech.

Whisenton made a spring game visit to Lubbock to check out Texas Tech, where he’s built a strong relationship with head coach Joey McGuire and running backs coach Garret McGuire.

Following Rivals Camp, RedRaiderSports spoke with Whisenton to talk about his MVP day, his spring game visit to Lubbock and interest in the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Whisenton holds 10 offers to date, with programs such as Baylor, Houston, Oregon, Texas A&M and Wisconsin on his list

... Texas Tech offered Whisenton while he was in Lubbock for a gameday visit in late November, 2024. Whisenton watched Tech clobber West Virginia 52-15 in the Red Raiders' regular season finale.

... As a sophomore Whisenton totaled 204 carries for 1,289 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 13 receptions for 83 receiving yards.

... Following his sophomore season he was named District 12-6A All-District 1st Team Running Back

... Texas Tech signed offensive lineman Hakeem White out of Waco Midway as part of the 2018 class

Rivals Camp thoughts: "It was great. Went hard, tried my best every rep and fortunately I came out with the MVP. Thank God."

Highlights from Texas Tech spring game: "Just the people, the facility, just everything over there. I can't find one flaw about it if I'm being honest. I really like coach McGuire - the head coach and the running backs coach - they're really great people. They're great, great role models. The spirit of the team is just nice, you know? Just being a part of it is great."