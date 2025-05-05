2027 EDGE Kaden McCarty talks Texas Tech, connection with C.J. Ah You

Junior EDGE Kaden McCarty is a 4 star recruit out of Cypress Falls and is a top prospect for Texas Tech in the 2027 class.

His first offer came from Texas Tech in March 2024, and has continued to rack up several others including Baylor, Ole Miss, Arizona, Arizona State, Houston and Missouri among others.

The rising junior visited Tech on April 12th during the spring season, which was his first time down in Lubbock.

McCarty attended the Rivals Camp this past weekend and RedRaiderSports caught up with him after to talk about his interest in Tech, relationship with OLB’s coach C.J. Ah You + more.

What you need to know...

… McCarty currently holds 13 offers, Texas Tech was his first overall.

… As a sophomore, McCarty recorded 60 tackles, 11 sacks, and 24 tackles for loss

… Following his sophomore season, McCarty was named 1st Team All-District Defensive End after leading the district in sacks and TFL’s

Connection with Ah You: "When I was down there he treated me like one of his athletes that's already a part of the team, and I really like him as a coach. He texts my parents almost every day... You can tell that he tries to use some of the stuff he learned in the NFL in coaching, especially in the meeting rooms and position meetings."