Castles is commit No. 3 for 2021
Wichita Falls Rider tight end Jed Castles announced his commitment to Texas Tech today, less than a week since receiving the offer from the Red Raiders.
The announcement from Castles gives Texas Tech three (3) commitments in the 2021 class.
What you need to know...
...Castles announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 1st, 2020
...the 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect holds 14 total offers, including seven (7) new offers in the month of March and offers from Texas Tech, Houston, SMU and Tulane to begin the month of April
...the newest tight end target also holds offers from Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State
...Castles is the third Rider Raider in the 2021 class to receive an offer from the Red Raiders, both DE E'Maurion Banks and QB/ATH Jacob Rodriguez are the others
Why Texas Tech? "Tech is an amazing school, a great team with great coaches, amazing facilities, great education and it is home! I have loved the school since I was a little kid and I have a bunch of friends that go to Tech. The campus is beautiful, good vibes, I really love it out there."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "I started talking with the tight ends coach, Luke Wells, during our basketball season. We started to build a relationship and he has been recruiting me ever since. It was probably last December, or early January of this year. He sees me playing tight end and adding some weight, the goal would be to play at 245-pounds."
First off, I’d like to thank the man upstairs for making me the man I am today. I thank all my coaches from freshman year to now. After visiting with @CoachBindel and @jgarfield99 and talking with @TTUCoachWells and @coachlukewells, I AM 113% committed to Texas Tech!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DFXjMwxqMV— Jed Castles (@CastlesJed) April 7, 2020
Quote from TTU visit: "Yesterday we got to go to practice, we watched the drills, watched coach Wells coach how he would coach me, we got to watch film and see how that would go. It went really well, it was awesome."
Relationship with other 2021 commits? "Yes, I talked with Behren Morton a little and we had a good conversation about Tech and him wanting me to commit. He was telling me they wanted me really bad, and well we are now teammates."
Playing with Rider teammates?: "It is something we have talked about, and playing together at the next level would be crazy."
Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Castles was named the District 3-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the year this season. He finished with 45 receptions for 556 yards and nine (9) touchdowns as a junior.
The son of high school coaches, Castles played his freshman season at Archer City and his sophomore season at Bowie before joining Rider for his junior year.