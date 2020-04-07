Wichita Falls Rider tight end Jed Castles announced his commitment to Texas Tech today, less than a week since receiving the offer from the Red Raiders.

The announcement from Castles gives Texas Tech three (3) commitments in the 2021 class.

What you need to know...

...Castles announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 1st, 2020

...the 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect holds 14 total offers, including seven (7) new offers in the month of March and offers from Texas Tech, Houston, SMU and Tulane to begin the month of April

...the newest tight end target also holds offers from Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State

...Castles is the third Rider Raider in the 2021 class to receive an offer from the Red Raiders, both DE E'Maurion Banks and QB/ATH Jacob Rodriguez are the others

Why Texas Tech? "Tech is an amazing school, a great team with great coaches, amazing facilities, great education and it is home! I have loved the school since I was a little kid and I have a bunch of friends that go to Tech. The campus is beautiful, good vibes, I really love it out there."

Relationship with TTU coaches: "I started talking with the tight ends coach, Luke Wells, during our basketball season. We started to build a relationship and he has been recruiting me ever since. It was probably last December, or early January of this year. He sees me playing tight end and adding some weight, the goal would be to play at 245-pounds."