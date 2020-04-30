The Texas Tech coaches continued their recent hot recruiting run when Duke grad transfer linebacker/safety Jacob Morgenstern committed and signed with the Red Raiders.

Tech, of course, recently hired coach Derek Jones from Duke as its new secondary coach, and Jones already being in Lubbock played a big part in Morgenstern's decision.

"Yeah I've had a lot of great talks with coach Jones over these past few months and when I made this decision to leave Duke, a couple months after that's when he chose to go to Texas Tech. As he was doing so I sent him a message saying 'hey, if you guys need anybody just keep me in the back of your mind' and sure enough we got in contact and we stayed in contact throughout this period.

Even after I committed to Kent State I let him know I was still interested in Texas Tech. Obviously with recruiting getting shutdown and this being such a crazy time for so many people, I would have loved to get down and take a visit but I'm open to hearing what the rest of Texas Tech has to offer me and obviously going to Texas Tech, having that familiarity with him was a big part of that.

I know what I'm getting out of coach Jones. He's a guy that's gonna keep it real with you, always tell you maybe not what you want to hear but what you need to hear and at the end of the day that was a huge part. He said he wasn't going to do the selling on me of Texas Tech because he wanted me to get a chance to meet the rest of the staff and really see why he chose to take that leap of faith with Texas Tech and ultimately that's what made all the difference. When I got to meet the rest of the staff and see how genuine they are, what I can do for them but also what they can do for me, it just made a lot of sense and things just started coming together in terms of this being a great fit."

Morgenstern came out of high school as a hybrid linebacker and safety, sort of the player defensive coordinator Keith Patterson sees playing the "Willy" at Texas Tech. That position didn't exist at Duke and Morgenstern says the opportunity to see the field on defense more in Lubbock is an exciting opportunity for him.

"Yeah, they see me playing some more linebacker and in certain packages more of a hybrid type of guy but ultimately I think it was what coach Patterson called a "Willy" so I'll be playing the field linebacker. I was talking with him the other day and it made a lot of sense in that defense with my abilities, I think they mesh really well. All of the blitzes, the coverages, I can see myself excelling in those packages."