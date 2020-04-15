Matt Wells and his coaching staff were set to host several graduate transfer prospects on campus in late March and early April, but the stoppage of all recruiting activities as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic changed all of those plans.

The coaches continued to recruit graduate transfer prospects, looking to fill holes and add depth on the roster. Those effort paid off earlier this morning when the Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Wofford offensive tackle graduate transfer Josh Burger.

The newest Red Raider grew up in Aurora, Ohio and chose Wofford because they were his only offer out of high school.

"There wasn't much recruitment in high school," Burger said. "I would get the typical letters from programs and promises of visits or camps, but I got the offer from Wofford in the spring and it ended up being my only offer. So that made my decision pretty easy out of high school."

Burger had the one offer out of high school, but last Monday the standout offensive linemen experienced a different type of recruiting.

"The flood gates opened last Monday," Burger said. "I never had my phone blow up like it has been the past week. I had like 100 college coaches follow me on Twitter, it's been crazy for sure. Power Five programs, Group of Five programs and really programs all scattered around the country. It has been very overwhelming with call after call, it's been a lot."

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle added four (4) offers from Texas Tech, USF, Indiana and Rutgers in one week.

"With Texas Tech, I started talking with Coach (David) Yost and he was awesome," Burger said. "He was able to see some of my film and thought it was pretty good. From there I talked with Coach (Steve) Farmer and we talked about their offensive line and the playing situation, what they were looking for. I talked with Coach (Matt) Wells later that night, all of this was on Monday of last week.

"We talked about my goals outside of football and on the field. All of the Texas Tech coaches liked my quick feet, because while I'm a bit undersized, I make up for that with my movement and ability to get to the second level."