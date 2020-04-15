Texas Tech lands graduate transfer OL Josh Burger
Matt Wells and his coaching staff were set to host several graduate transfer prospects on campus in late March and early April, but the stoppage of all recruiting activities as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic changed all of those plans.
The coaches continued to recruit graduate transfer prospects, looking to fill holes and add depth on the roster. Those effort paid off earlier this morning when the Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Wofford offensive tackle graduate transfer Josh Burger.
The newest Red Raider grew up in Aurora, Ohio and chose Wofford because they were his only offer out of high school.
"There wasn't much recruitment in high school," Burger said. "I would get the typical letters from programs and promises of visits or camps, but I got the offer from Wofford in the spring and it ended up being my only offer. So that made my decision pretty easy out of high school."
Burger had the one offer out of high school, but last Monday the standout offensive linemen experienced a different type of recruiting.
"The flood gates opened last Monday," Burger said. "I never had my phone blow up like it has been the past week. I had like 100 college coaches follow me on Twitter, it's been crazy for sure. Power Five programs, Group of Five programs and really programs all scattered around the country. It has been very overwhelming with call after call, it's been a lot."
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle added four (4) offers from Texas Tech, USF, Indiana and Rutgers in one week.
"With Texas Tech, I started talking with Coach (David) Yost and he was awesome," Burger said. "He was able to see some of my film and thought it was pretty good. From there I talked with Coach (Steve) Farmer and we talked about their offensive line and the playing situation, what they were looking for. I talked with Coach (Matt) Wells later that night, all of this was on Monday of last week.
"We talked about my goals outside of football and on the field. All of the Texas Tech coaches liked my quick feet, because while I'm a bit undersized, I make up for that with my movement and ability to get to the second level."
Since a kid I have always dreamed of playing for a program such as Texas Tech... Today I turn that dream into a reality and I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to Texas Tech University! pic.twitter.com/FbSWgVaWk0— Josh Burger (@JoshBurger70) April 15, 2020
Burger chose the Red Raiders sight unseen and explained why he felt comfortable with the Texas Tech coaching staff.
"They were really the first team that believed in me and that means a lot as a kid that was under-recruited," Burger said. "Wofford was that school out of high school, and it means a lot when people overlook you. I was too small, too slow for D1 and now I belong and I have to prove it all over again.
"I actually told the Texas Tech coaches earlier today, I told them that I was going to commit. I called Coach Farmer, Coach Yost and Coach Wells. I let them have the news and they were all pumped up, excited for me to join the program. I had that gut feeling and Texas Tech was the place for me.
"It really helped that Coach Farmer, Coach Yost and Coach Wells have been great to me. They reached out and showed support, it was just awesome. It meant a lot to me, and I think with the football and academics, it will work out for me."
In terms of the fit for Burger in the Texas Tech offense, he shared more from his conversations with the coaches.
"As of now, the coaches want me to come in and play at left tackle," Burger said. "They want me to compete for that spot, and while I played right tackle at Wofford, I played left tackle all throughout high school. It is going to be fine for me switching positions, it will not be a big deal."
Burger also discussed having to make his decision sight unseen, without a visit to Texas Tech.
"Yeah, I couldn't actually go and take the visit," Burger said. "I did a lot of research online and looked into the MBA program. I graduated with my degree in Finance, and I would like to complete my MBA in Entrepreneurship. My Dad owns a hardware store and I would like to help him and franchise those stores across Ohio.
"Outside of the academics, I looked into the coaching staff and the campus and really any other information we could find on Texas Tech. The plan is to move in June 1st, but obviously we are watching things to see if anything changes with that timeline."
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle will have one season to play for the Red Raiders. He was a three year starter at right tackle for Wofford, earning All-SoCon second team honors the past two seasons.
