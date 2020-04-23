TTU is family for DE Charles Esters III
The Red Raider coaches landed commitment No. 7 for the 2021 class this afternoon when Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters III announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
What you need to know...
...Esters III announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 31st, 2020
...the 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect holds 10 total offers, including offers from Kansas, Army, Air Force and others
...the three-star prospect is the second defensive commitment in the 2021 class, joining Wichita Falls Rider defensive end E'Maurion Banks who committed yesterday
Why Texas Tech, why now?: "Texas Tech feels like a family to me, and the energy I get from the Tech coaching staff is the same energy I get from my coaches at Cedar Hill. I feel it is just the right fit for me.
"It was a few days ago, I just realized that I wanted to be at Texas Tech. Being at home during the quarantine helped me think about it and talk with my family about it over dinner. We all talked and they agreed that it was the right place for me."
Relationship with the TTU coaches: "Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Derek) Jones are the coaches that I talk with the most, but I talk with the entire coaching staff. Coach Randolph loves how I get after the quarterback and how aggressive that I am on the field."
Committed🔴⚫️⚪️ #WreckEm #TTHL @TTUCoachWells @CarlosLynn pic.twitter.com/NFUHviw5by— Charles Esters III (@CharlesEsters_3) April 23, 2020
Making his commitment: "I called Coach (Matt) Wells earlier and told him that I was ready to commit. He was excited and he was screaming. He always let me know they really wanted me at Texas Tech, and we had talked one on one before when I visited campus. Coach Wells is just a good coach and a good person all around."
Overall recruitment: "I'm done now, I am solid with Texas Tech and I'm going to shut down my recruitment moving forward."
Becoming a recruiter?: "Yes, I want to recruit other players to Tech now. I don't really know the other commitments, but I"m sure we will talk soon. I do know Jacoby Jackson from one of my visits, we met and have been close ever since."
Another visit to LBK: "The coaches and I talked about an official visit sometime later this summer, just whenever things let up from the virus and quarantine situation."
Major in college: "Right now I'm leaning towards Graphic Design. I'm going to look into the programs available when I visit campus again."
Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Esters III is listed as the No. 113 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 145 for the 2021 class. He also earned District 7-6A Second Team All-District as a junior.