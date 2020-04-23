Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on Texas Tech football, basketball, recruiting and more! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

Cedar Hill DE Charles Esters III is the second prospect to commit to Texas Tech in the past two day. (Photo by Texas Tech Athletics)

The Red Raider coaches landed commitment No. 7 for the 2021 class this afternoon when Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters III announced his commitment to Texas Tech. What you need to know... ...Esters III announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 31st, 2020 ...the 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect holds 10 total offers, including offers from Kansas, Army, Air Force and others ...the three-star prospect is the second defensive commitment in the 2021 class, joining Wichita Falls Rider defensive end E'Maurion Banks who committed yesterday Why Texas Tech, why now?: "Texas Tech feels like a family to me, and the energy I get from the Tech coaching staff is the same energy I get from my coaches at Cedar Hill. I feel it is just the right fit for me. "It was a few days ago, I just realized that I wanted to be at Texas Tech. Being at home during the quarantine helped me think about it and talk with my family about it over dinner. We all talked and they agreed that it was the right place for me." Relationship with the TTU coaches: "Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Derek) Jones are the coaches that I talk with the most, but I talk with the entire coaching staff. Coach Randolph loves how I get after the quarterback and how aggressive that I am on the field."

