Wichita Falls Rider DE E'Maurion Banks is a big get for the Texas Tech coaching staff

The Red Raider coaches landed commitment No. 6 for the 2021 class this afternoon when Wichita Falls Rider defensive end E'Maurion Banks announced his commitment to Texas Tech. What you need to know: ...Banks announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 30th, 2019 ...the Red Raiders were the first program to offer Banks

...the 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect holds 16 total offers, including offers from Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Colorado, Virginia Tech and others TTU commitment - why now?: "With the whole quarantine, I just felt like it was the right time and it felt natural to make my commitment. Texas Tech has been my No. 1 school for a while now, I have been there 3-4 times and every time I visited if just felt like home." Relationship with the TTU coaches: "I talk with Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Matt) Wells a lot. I talk with a lot of the coaching staff, but probably with them the most. They both feel that I'm not even at my peak as a player yet, and they said I can come in and do a lot of damage for them on the defensive side. "Coach Wells wants to keep Texas guys close to home, and we definitely talked about having my family close to see me play. I have three brothers and sisters, and it means a lot to stay closer to them."

