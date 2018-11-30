Texas Tech announced the hire of offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson on Thursday night. Both coaches have lengthy resumes and extensive experience at the Power Five level. We reached out to our colleagues around the Rivals.com network and received feedback from people who have covered Yost and Patterson at their previous stops.



DAVID YOST - Offensive coordinator

Yost comes to Lubbock with nearly 25 years of experience coaching, including stops at Missouri, Washington State and Oregon. He took over as Utah State's offensive coordinator in 2017.

Gabe DeArmond, Publisher - PowerMizzou.com "Yost was the do-everything guy when he was at Missouri. He literally had a hand in almost everything in the program. He coached the quarterbacks, ran the recruiting, took over as offensive coordinator, did everything Gary Pinkel didn't have time to do, then brewed the coffee. "In the end, I think all of that caught up with him, but he really is an innovative offensive mind and he showed that at Utah State this year. He is a unique personality for a college football coach, but don't let the sunglasses and the long blond hair trick you into thinking he doesn't know what he's doing. "Missouri had a great run of quarterbacks and a lot of good offenses when he was here. I think the last few years out West have recharged his batteries and I'm interested to see him back running a Power Five offense."



A.J. Jacobson, Publisher - DuckSportsAuthority.com "He was only here for one year, so very difficult to provide a long term assessment, but from what I could tell Yost is a very intelligent man and treated all of the media with respect. That is important to me, because he didn't have to give us the answers or information we requested. "Recruiting-wise, he has a really good connection and relationship with recruits. He is younger and a 'hip' guy, so kids seemed to really like that. "On the field, he is very creative on the offensive side of things. He develops quarterbacks very well. When he left Oregon, you could tell people were going to miss him and I know that my reaction was the same."



KEITH PATTERSON - Defensive coordinator

Patterson comes to Lubbock with over 30 years of coaching experience, including over a decade of experience coaching high school football in both Oklahoma and Texas. He also held the defensive coordinator title at both West Virginia and Arizona State before taking over the Utah State defense earlier this year.



Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor - WVSports.com "Patterson is a good guy. There were really mixed results when he was at West Virginia, but it was just a weird time and I don't believe he ever had much of a shot here with how bad the defensive talent was at the time.

"He was very aggressive and used a hybrid linebacker spot in his defense. You are going to see a lot of blitzing. He's also really good to work with, especially in interviews."

