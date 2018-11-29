WELLS TO TEXAS TECH: Five questions about the hire | Pros and cons

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt met with the media on Thursday night shortly after informing the Red Raider football team that Matt Wells had been hired to coach them in 2019. Here are the biggest takeaways from Hocutt's media availability.

... Matt Wells, offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will meet with the Texas Tech football team for the first time tomorrow.

... Hocutt said the first thing Wells told him was that Texas Tech was "not a rebuild, Texas Tech is in a reload position."

... "I had the same feeling after I met with coach Wells as I did after I met with coach (Tim) Tadlock and coach (Chris) Beard. When I walked away from that meeting, I had that same type of feeling."

... Hocutt said Wells has agreed to general terms on a six-year contract.

... Hocutt said Texas Tech has made a commitment to increase its assistant coaches salary pool.

... Hocutt said that he "talked to a lot of people" during this process and met face-to-face with three candidates, including Wells.

... Hocutt said that he had "numerous" phone conversations with Wells, starting on Sunday, but met with him for the first time during this process on Monday in Salt Lake City. Wells "set the bar really high" in his interview.