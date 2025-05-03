2027 QB Brice McCurdy an early priority for Texas Tech

Rising junior quarterback Brice McCurdy has been a longtime Texas Tech target, but the 6-foot-1 gunslinger entered 2025 not holding any offers to his name.

Less than five months later, that's changed in a big way.

It started with an offer from Midwestern State - and former Texas Tech assistant quarterbacks coach Kirk Bryant - on January 17th. Bryant had been recruiting McCurdy for a while, as prior to his sophomore season McCurdy camped with Tech and also visited for the game vs Baylor in October.

The day after the Midwestern State offer, McCurdy visited Texas Tech for its Junior Day. A couple days after that, he picked up his first FBS offer from the Red Raiders.

Fast forward a few months, and McCurdy's offer list includes programs such as Cincinnati, Houston, Ole Miss, Syracuse, SMU, TCU and others.

McCurdy returned to Lubbock for the spring game on April 19th, and RedRaiderSports spoke with him following the visit to talk about his interest in Texas Tech + more.

What you need to know...

... McCurdy holds nine (9) offers to date. Texas Tech was his first FBS offer, and second overall.

... McCurdy has visited Tech at least five (5) times in the last year. For camp in June 2024, for the game vs Baylor in October 2024, for Junior Day in January 2025, for spring football practice in March 2025 and for the spring football game in April 2025.

... As a sophomore, McCurdy went 113/180 (62.8 comp %) for 2,016 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He also added 410 rushing yards and 4 more scores on the ground.

... Following his sophomore season, McCurdy was named the 4A-2 Region III District 12 First Team All-District quarterback

... On the track McCurdy set a personal record 11.53 100 Meters this spring at the Belton Denise Petter Big Red Relays

... Tech has not signed a prospect out of Robinson HS in Rivals database history. The last Robinson Rocket to sign with an FBS program was DT Dante Drake who signed with Wyoming as part of the 2023 class.

Connection with Mack Leftwich: "My connection with coach Leftwich is great. It's been evolving pretty well. I would say he's one of my favorite coaches out of the college area that I talk to. When I first met him, he's like a really great dude, he called me and he was in the room with coach McGuire and all them. They're all great. I love the environment down there."