PROS

...Wells maxed out the Utah State program. The Aggies have had won nine or more games just six times in their history, and Wells was head coach for three of them (10, 10, 9). He became Utah State’s all-time winningest coach (44) this season, and is the only coach in program history to take the Aggies to more than two bowl games (4). ... Wells has a history of plus staff hires. He hired Todd Orlando (now at Texas) to be his first defensive coordinator at Utah State. He hired Josh Heupel (now at UCF) to run the Aggies’ offense in 2015, and Wells’ current offensive coordinator, David Yost, was a semifinalist for the 2018 Broyles Award. ... Wells built a successful program at Utah State despite disadvantages, relative to its Mountain West peers, in location, recruiting base, program tradition and financial resources. It could be argued that Texas Tech faces similar challenges relative to its Big 12 and in-state rivals.

CONS