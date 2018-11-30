Texas Tech announced the hiring of Matt Wells on Thursday. The former Utah State head man is the winningest coach in the Aggies' program history but has no obvious ties to the state of Texas.

Fans have naturally wondered about Wells' ability to recruit the state of Texas, and Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt was asked the same thing late Thursday night. He said that Wells is putting together a staff with "tremendous Texas ties."

We reached out to several Texas high school football coaches and asked them about Wells, his staff and their relationship with the Utah State program from a recruiting standpoint.