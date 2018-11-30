Texas Ties: High school coaches react to the Matt Wells hire
Texas Tech announced the hiring of Matt Wells on Thursday. The former Utah State head man is the winningest coach in the Aggies' program history but has no obvious ties to the state of Texas.
Fans have naturally wondered about Wells' ability to recruit the state of Texas, and Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt was asked the same thing late Thursday night. He said that Wells is putting together a staff with "tremendous Texas ties."
We reached out to several Texas high school football coaches and asked them about Wells, his staff and their relationship with the Utah State program from a recruiting standpoint.
"His brother (Luke) recruits us, really good guy. I have communicated with a couple of their other coaches at Utah State and they all appear to be good guys."
— DFW area coach
"I like Coach Wells, I actually know his brother (Luke) better. He has always responded and gave honest feedback on recruits. He has always been straight up with me.""
— DFW area coach
"Luke Wells recruits Dallas and Farmer, their OL coach, has recruited Texas as well. The best thing Wells can do is keep Emmett Jones to help recruit DFW.""
— DFW area coach
"Yes sir, I'm familiar with the Utah State coaching staff. The guys there do a great job and they have recruited Texas pretty hard."
— Houston area coach
"Coach Wells is a good dude with Texas ties. He has taken a couple of our kids to Utah State. Two or three of his coach have direct ties to Texas or have recruited the state before."
— DFW area coach
"Yes, I have worked with the Utah State coaches. They do a good job of recruiting and you cannot sell them average kids."
— DFW area coach