Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 30, 2025
Five-star OT Felix Ojo talks great time at Texas Tech
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Over the weekend the Texas Tech staff hosted three of the best talents in the 2026 class.

Among the group was Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Ojo, currently ranked by Rivals as the No. 11 prospect nationally, No. 2 in Texas and the third best offensive tackle in his class, had previously announced a top eight of Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, so the visit out to West Texas caught a few people by surprise.

Texas Tech and General Manager James Blanchard never gave up though, and it led to Ojo taking an official to the 806.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In