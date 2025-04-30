Five-star OT Felix Ojo talks great time at Texas Tech

Over the weekend the Texas Tech staff hosted three of the best talents in the 2026 class.

Among the group was Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Ojo, currently ranked by Rivals as the No. 11 prospect nationally, No. 2 in Texas and the third best offensive tackle in his class, had previously announced a top eight of Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, so the visit out to West Texas caught a few people by surprise.

Texas Tech and General Manager James Blanchard never gave up though, and it led to Ojo taking an official to the 806.