LONE STAR STATE SIGNEES

Utah State, along with the three listed above, also has No 2 CB Ja'Marcus Ingram (South Oak Cliff) and No. 95 DE Keith Tambe (Cedar Park) on the roster. The Aggies have signed five high school prospect out of Texas since 2014, which is a significant number for a small program like Utah State. That is a promising indication that Wells can recruit in the state of Texas. Utah State also has two transfers on the team from Texas, former TCU defensive lineman Tipa Galeai and one-time Texas Tech offensive lineman Robert Castaneda. Finally, the Aggies also hold one Lone Star State pledge for the class of 2019 in two-star Mesquite Poteet running back Cam Lampkin.

LOOKING AT THE AGGIES' BEST PLAYERS

Utah State is not Alabama and does not sign classes full of four- and five-star players. However, the Aggies have won 44 in six season under Wells, and have had many standout players in that time. That is a pretty good indication that Wells' Utah State coaching staff developed most of their signees and maxed out their potential.

Love was a two-star signee out of Liberty High School in California. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman including starting the last six. Love played in every game as a sophomore in 2018, throwing for 3,208 yards and 28 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Love also added six scores on the ground.

Thompson was a two-star signee out of Northwest Oklahoma A&M was the Aggies' leading rusher in his first season on campus, with 132 carries for 951 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also pitched in 22 receptions for 336 yards and two more receiving touchdowns.

Tarver was a two-star junior college signee in 2016 and led the Aggies in nearly every receiving category in all of his three seasons. As a senior in 2018, Tarver put up 62 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.

Woodward was a two-star signee out of Olympia High School in 2016. After redshirting as a true freshman and playing in 10 games in 2017, Woodward broke out in a big way in 2018. Woodward racked up 124 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception in 11 games.

Williams was a two-star signee in the 2018 class and immediately made an impact upon arriving on campus. Williams played in all 12 games and made 42 tackles with two interceptions and led the team with 11 pass breakups.

HIGHEST-RANKED SIGNEES