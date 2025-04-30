Transfer playmaker Yamir Knight closing in on decision

With Texas Tech looking to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, James Madison wide receiver/punt returner Yamir Knight took a midweek visit to Lubbock. The Delaware native led the Dukes in receptions last season, totaling 53 catches for 605 receiving yards (11.4 yards per reception) and 4 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8, 180 pound slot has heard from many different schools, and says that following the visit he's closing in on his decision.

RedRaiderSports was able to conduct a Q&A with Knight to discuss the visit and learn which other schools he's considering.

What you need to know...

... Knight was a Rivals two-star recruit coming out of Smyrna (DE) HS as part of the 2023 class who chose James Madison over offers from Akron, Delaware, Dequesne, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Maine, Pennsylvania and Sacred Heart among others.

... In his two years at JMU, Knight has recorded 61 catches for 678 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's also returned 21 punts for 173 punt return yards.

... Knight set a career high with eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in a mid-November win at Old Dominion.

... Texas Tech has never offered, much less signed, a recruit from Delaware in Rivals database history