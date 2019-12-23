Today we take a look at the social media highlights, from visits to offers to commitments to decommitments, that made up Tech's 2020 class.

November 2018

Blessed to announce that I am committed to Texas Tech University!@TTUKingsbury @CJRecruiting1 @Perroni247 @ZTanner247 pic.twitter.com/Wii9oBtlS3 — Wilson Long (@WilsonLong14) November 2, 2018

Austin Regents QB Wilson Long becomes commit No. 1 of the 2020 class after being offered by Kliff Kingsbury. He would later go on to decommit after the coaching change.

January 2019

Very Excited To Say That I Have Received My First Big 12 Offer From Texas Tech! Thank You Very Much To @CoachYost and @TTUCoachWells #GunsUp 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/GsVYRJfLcr — Donovan Smith | 7 (@SmittyJawns) January 17, 2019

Texas Tech offers Bishop Gorman athlete Donovan Smith, the son of Texas Tech RB coach DeAndre Smith. At the time Donovan was a wide receiver for Bishop Gorman, but told RedRaiderSports.com that the offer was to be a quarterback.

February 2019

Please help us welcome our new Director of On-Campus Recruiting, Christina DeRuyter!



🔴#WreckEm | #WeUsOurProgram⚫ pic.twitter.com/Mb7aTxQ1Fk — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 19, 2019

Texas Tech announces the hire of Christina DeRuyter who will be the Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

I want to thank @TTUCoachWells and @CoachYost for believing in me from the jump as a freshman. Thank you to my family and coaches for helping me throughout my career so far. After a great weekend at Texas Tech, I’m excited to say I’m going to be a Red Raider‼️🔴⚫️ #Ŧ20 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JzvTaRV4Te — Donovan Smith | 7 (@SmittyJawns) February 26, 2019

Following an unofficial visit, Bishop Gorman athlete Donovan Smith commits to Texas Tech. Later that summer Smith would move to Frenship HS, be named the starting quarterback and lead the Tigers to a 7-4 record during his senior season.

After a great conversation with @CoachJuice_TTU I’m honored and blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from Texas Tech University 🛑#Ŧ20 pic.twitter.com/yN6MqKjPKf — Kobee Minor💨9️⃣ (@ThekobeeMinor) February 27, 2019

The Red Raiders host a big Junior Day event the same day as the basketball game against Kansas, and many notable recruits come out to visit such as Manor RB Tahj Brooks, Lake Dallas DB Kobee Minor and Wellington TE John Holcomb.

March 2019

After a talk with @CoachKerryCooks I can say I’m extremely excited to receive a offer from Texas Tech University #redraiders pic.twitter.com/XWDJRfNdou — JonJon Davis (@Jonathansoc13) March 5, 2019

Texas Tech offers South Oak Cliff safety Jonathan Davis. At the time Jonathan also held offers from Kansas, Purdue and Arizona among others.

Wilson Long decommits.

Anna defensive back Abner Dubar commits.

After a great talk with Coach Wells and Coach Farmer I am blessed and excited to receive an offer from Texas Tech University🔴⚫️ #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/QPSPQFFxSB — cr (@calebrogers_) March 30, 2019

Texas Tech offers Lake Ridge offensive lineman Caleb Rogers following an unofficial visit. Rogers spoke with RedRaiderSports.com about the visit and offer.

April 2019

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/Z2U4YSHpUv — abner dubar (@iamabnerdubar) April 26, 2019

Anna safety Abner Dubar decommits.

May 2019

Lake Ridge offensive tackle Caleb Rogers commits. He would later pick up his second Power 5 offer from Georgia Tech, but remained solid with the Red Raiders all the way through Signing Day.

June 2019

June was a huge month for Texas Tech Football. The coaching staff hosted their annual summer camps along with many official visitors throughout the month.

South Oak Cliff safety Jonathan Davis commits. Davis spoke with RedRaiderSports.com, and said it was the genuine love from the coaches that made him feel at home in Lubbock.

#AGTG after getting camp MVP at Tech and a great conversation with @TTUCoachWells I am Beyond Blessed to say that I have earned an offer from Texas Tech #GunsUp #WreckEm ❤️🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/KHDMORklKU — Mr Skywalker🕺🏾 (@igboboy_clinton) June 14, 2019

Following a great performance at camp, Texas Tech offers Ft Bend Bush defensive end Clinton Anokwuru.

After a great camp today and getting an opportunity to talk to Coach Wells, I am more then blessed to receive my first Big 12 offer from Texas Tech University! @simplyCoachO @806hssc @PHS_RamFootball pic.twitter.com/1q681m4gVP — Philip Blidi#62 (@62philip) June 14, 2019

Texas Tech offers Portales (NM) defensive end Philip Blidi. Blidi had previously taken multiple unofficial visits to campus, but after showing out at camp finally earned his offer.

A week before hosting 15 official visitors, the Red Raiders had a smaller group in town including Magnolia West defensive back Ryan Frank along with a couple late 2019 prospects. Frank was the first 2020 recruit to take an official visit to Texas Tech and told RedRaiderSports.com that the Red Raiders are a top option for him following the visit.

Following a midweek official visit, Manor RB Tahj Brooks kicks off Tech's June 22nd commitment party by giving his pledge to the Red Raiders. He spoke with RedRaiderSports.com about his decision.

Rated as a four-star receiver at the time, Lufkin WR Ja'Lynn Polk was the second of the day for Texas Tech.

Pine Tree WR J.J. Sparkman was commit No. 3 on the day for Texas Tech and spoke to RedRaiderSports.com about his decision. This was turning into a monster recruiting weekend for the Red Raiders.

Cedar Hill WR Quin Bright commits to Texas Tech, becoming the fourth commit of the evening. While he remains on the commitment list, Bright elected to not sign during the Early Signing Period.

Fort Bend Marshall offensive lineman Larry Moore becomes the fifth official visitor of the week to commit. He is the second OL commit of the class and told RedRaiderSports.com that it was the overall program that drew him to Texas Tech.

2 1 0 🚀 8 0 6 ?? pic.twitter.com/WH5fu3khji — dlew.22⚡️ (@dclew_22) June 24, 2019

Schertz Clemens linebacker Derrick Lewis II makes a one day unofficial visit to Texas Tech right before the start of the dead period in June.

BREAKING NEWS.....After a great Official Visit..I would like to announce that I will be committing to Texas Tech University👆🔴 TTech will be getting my all.. and I will leave my mark there #WreckEm #GunsUp MARK MY WORDS!!! I want to thank God, my Mom,Family, and Coaches pic.twitter.com/N7n2oVGA1u — Jay Dabon (@vaun28_) June 24, 2019

Cy Ridge defensive back Je'Vaun Dabon commits to Texas Tech following his official visit.

After going a whole four days without a commitment, Magnolia West DB Ryan Frank announces his commitment to Texas Tech over offers from Oklahoma State, Utah and Houston among others.

July 2019

We have ✌️ new faces joining our staff.



Please help us welcome Aaron Burks and Preston Pehrson!



🔴#WeUsOurProgram | #WreckEm⚫ pic.twitter.com/LjHmmlmjmF — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 1, 2019

Texas Tech announces two additions to the recruiting staff. Aaron Burks comes over from Washington as the Director of Player Personnel and Preston Pehrson comes over from Houston as the Director of Recruiting.

Lake Dallas safety Kobee Minor commits to Tech over California, Iowa State and Houston among others.

I’d like to gladly announce that I am fully commited to Texas Tech University #wreckem pic.twitter.com/6p0mM1Sbdq — John Holcomb (@Johnholcomb2020) July 31, 2019

Picking up an offer while on an unofficial visit, Wellington TE John Holcomb commits on the spot over offers from Kansas, SMU and Indiana among others.

Also coming in on an unofficial visit, Tascosa pass rusher LB Moore makes it back-to-back days with a commitment for Texas Tech.

August 2019

Portales (NM) defensive lineman Philip Blidi commits to Texas Tech. However, he did not sign during the Early Signing Period.

September 2019

The Colony slot receiver Myles Price commits to Texas Tech after months of speculation. He spoke to RedRaiderSports.com about his decision.

October 2019

Clemens linebacker Derrick Lewis II commits to Texas Tech following his official visit to Lubbock for the Oklahoma State game. Lewis II tells RedRaiderSports that his relationship with the coaching staff at Texas Tech was a big reason for his decision.

A&M Consolidated defensive back Nate Floyd commits to Texas Tech over his other finalists Missouri and Arizona. Floyd took his official visit to Texas Tech earlier in the season for the game against UTEP.

Fort Bend Bush defensive end Clinton Anokwuru decommits from Texas Tech hours after the Red Raiders lost a close double overtime game against Baylor.

November 2019

Cy Ridge safety Je'Vaun Dabon decommits from Texas Tech.

Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji commits to Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and many others. Fouonji was a top target and a huge recruiting win in-state for Texas Tech.

December 2019

Blessed to have received a offer from Texas tech pic.twitter.com/OnVuxl9Nfo — Krishon Merriweather (@krishonm17) December 2, 2019

The Red Raiders throw their hat in the ring for the nations leading JUCO tackler, Garden City C.C. linebacker Krishon Merriweather.

It’s a great day to be a Red Raider!! #WreckEm👆🏽🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/ndlP2PqSGt — MONSTERP (@jpolk_22) December 5, 2019

Lufkin WR and Texas Tech commit Ja'Lynn Polk hosts offensive coordinator David Yost and wide receivers coach Joel Filani for an in-home visit.

The Colony WR and Texas Tech commit Myles Price hosts head coach Matt Wells and inside receivers coach Luke Wells for an in-home visit.

Michigan State grad transfer linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle commits to Texas Tech. Bouyer-Randle tells RedRaiderSports it was the feel from the coaching staff that stuck out to him about TTU.

Had a great home visit last night with @coachp_TTU. Can’t wait to become a Red Raider 🔴⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/uZepPAryop — dlew.22⚡️ (@dclew_22) December 6, 2019

Clemens linebacker and Texas Tech commit Derrick Lewis II hosts defensive coordinator Keith Patterson for an in-home visit.

Pine Tree wide receiver and Texas Tech commit J.J. Sparkman hosts head coach Matt Wells and wide receivers coach Joel Filani for an in-home visit.

Iowa Western C.C. defensive lineman Devin Drew commits to Texas Tech. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with his defensive line coach at Iowa Western, Aaron Terry, who broke down what Drew will bring to Lubbock.

Fort Bend Marshall offensive lineman and Texas Tech commit Larry Moore hosts offensive line coach Steve Farmer for an in-home visit.

Manor running back and Texas Tech commit Tahj Brooks hosts offensive coordinator David Yost and running backs coach DeAndre Smith for an in-home visit.

I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me through this journey. I appreciate all the love & support. I’ll be taking my talents to Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/8RdZ9q8fjx — Krishon Merriweather (@krishonm17) December 17, 2019

Garden City C.C. linebacker Krishon Merriweather commits to Texas Tech over offers from Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

Amidst rumors of a possible flip to Houston, Lake Dallas defensive back Kobee Minor shuts his recruitment down and announces he will sign with Texas Tech.

Following his official visit and offer, Coffeyville C.C. tackle Ethan Carde commits to Texas Tech. Carde tells RedRaiderSports.com that it was the honesty from the coaching staff that really stuck out to him.