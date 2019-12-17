The Red Raiders coaching staff had themselves a good Signing Day eve. After picking up a commitment earlier in the day from 3-star linebacker Krishon Merriweather, the coaches got some more good news later in the day when Coffeyville C.C. offensive tackle Ethan Carde decided he would continue playing his ball in Lubbock, TX.

Carde's main recruiter at Tech is OL coach Steve Farmer and the two have built a close relationship over the last few weeks.

"Yeah a few weeks ago coach Farmer came down to see me and we talked, I really liked what he was talking about and he wanted me to take a visit. When I took the visit I met all the coaches and it was great, great people and a really nice campus for sure. The coaches are really about respect, trust and honesty which I was really about. I really like the way they coach, too."

Listed at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, the coaching staff sees Carde as a prototypical left tackle and that's where he'll play as a Red Raider.

"They really like my work ethic, not giving up and the way I keep pushing harder every time. They want to play me as a left tackle. At Coffeyville I played left tackle, right tackle and left guard."

Carde will have four years to play three once he arrives in Lubbock, which isn't too far off as he's an early enrollee and will be on campus in January.