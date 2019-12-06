Texas Tech did not have the season it wanted to under first year head coach Matt Wells, but where Wells and staff did excel without question was in the transfer market. Tech added RB Armand Shyne, WR RJ Turner, DB Zech McPhearson, LB Evan Rambo, WR McLane Mannix and DB Ja'Marcus Ingram last offseason, and all six players played significant roles in their first year on campus.

With 17 high school commitments already in the fold for 2020, Tech has now added their first grad transfer of the new cycle in former Michigan State linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle.

Bouyer-Randle officially visited Tech for the Kansas State game on Nov. 23 and says it was his relationships with the coaching staff that ultimately made him want to be a Red Raider.

"The thing that sticks out the most was just the feel that I got from the coaches as soon as I walked into the facility. I felt the coaches were genuine, that they really needed me and really liked me a lot. They really wanted me to be a part of the program and I just felt that immediately as soon as I got there.

All the coaches were in the front room welcoming me, each one of them had handwritten letters laid out for us in the hotel room, just stuff like that and I felt really comfortable with all the the coaches. So I would say that was the biggest thing."

On his visit Bouyer-Randle got to spend a lot of time around his future defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and future head coach Matt Wells. Wells, Patterson and the entire staff have stayed in heavy contact with Bouyer-Randle since his visit and were thrilled when the 6-foot-2, 235 pound linebacker gave his commitment.

"Yeah they've kept in contact with me a lot, pretty much every day since I've been back home from the visit. Coach Wells actually came up once the contact period began and we met at IHOP, we had a little breakfast together.

"As soon as I told coach Wells I wanted to commit he was like 'Brandon. Bouyer. Randle. BOOM!' He was excited for me as one of the older guys, with my knowledge and experience from playing in the Big Ten, just coming in and being one of the key pieces to come build the culture."

Bouyer-Randle was hosted on his official visit by junior cornerback Zech McPhearson, and the two former Big Ten players made a good connection that weekend. Bouyer-Randle didn't have a chance to meet too many of his future teammates yet but is in talks with a couple of other transfers the Red Raiders are after.

"I met a couple of the guys on my visit but as far as an individual relationship I only had time to really build that with Zech. I did meet a few guys though and I liked the vibe from the team. I've really been keeping in more contact with a couple guys that Tech is looking at as well, a couple of older guys."

Bouyer-Randle graduates from Michigan State this month and it won't be too long until he's at his next home in Lubbock, Texas.

"I'll be down there in January for this next semester."

Per PFF stats, Brandon Bouyer-Randle played 522 snaps in his career at Michigan State, primarily as a pass rush specialist. He has racked up 52 pressures, 6 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 34 hurries in those snaps.

For a comparison, in all of FBS there were only 13 players to amass 50+ pressures this season. All 13 played over 600 snaps.