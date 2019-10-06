Texas Tech capped off a big weekend with the commitment of Schertz Clemens linebacker Derrick Lewis II.



Lewis II was in town on his official visit and couldn't leave the 806 without giving his pledge to the Red Raider coaching staff.

"It was a good visit, it was a really good visit," Lewis II said. "We flew in on Friday and we met with coaches, we met with the strength and conditioning coach, we met with coach (Aaron) Burks, he was the one who picked me up from the airport and he's a really nice dude. I like all their intensity. But we got there and later on that day we ate at a burger place and that really let me see the coaches behind the recruiting aspect of it.

It was just good to see them on a personal level and see how they are personality wise and see if that's a place I wanted to be."

Lewis II was hosted on his official visit by both freshman DE Gilbert Ibeneme and DE Tony Bradford Jr., and had a good time connecting with his future teammates.

"My player host was Gilbert (Ibeneme) and then I had Tony (Bradford Jr.) on the second day. Tony is coming in as a true freshman and he's already playing a lot so he was just telling me what it takes to come in and play early. He said you gotta be dedicated to your grind and you can't ever miss a weight room session."

The three-star prospect was also very impressed seeing that big Texas Tech 45-35 win on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

"It was a good game, Tech played outstanding defense in my opinion. That really helped in my decision because that's something that I want to be a part of is an outstanding defense."