Derrick Lewis II details official visit, commitment to TTU
Texas Tech capped off a big weekend with the commitment of Schertz Clemens linebacker Derrick Lewis II.
Lewis II was in town on his official visit and couldn't leave the 806 without giving his pledge to the Red Raider coaching staff.
"It was a good visit, it was a really good visit," Lewis II said. "We flew in on Friday and we met with coaches, we met with the strength and conditioning coach, we met with coach (Aaron) Burks, he was the one who picked me up from the airport and he's a really nice dude. I like all their intensity. But we got there and later on that day we ate at a burger place and that really let me see the coaches behind the recruiting aspect of it.
It was just good to see them on a personal level and see how they are personality wise and see if that's a place I wanted to be."
Lewis II was hosted on his official visit by both freshman DE Gilbert Ibeneme and DE Tony Bradford Jr., and had a good time connecting with his future teammates.
"My player host was Gilbert (Ibeneme) and then I had Tony (Bradford Jr.) on the second day. Tony is coming in as a true freshman and he's already playing a lot so he was just telling me what it takes to come in and play early. He said you gotta be dedicated to your grind and you can't ever miss a weight room session."
The three-star prospect was also very impressed seeing that big Texas Tech 45-35 win on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
"It was a good game, Tech played outstanding defense in my opinion. That really helped in my decision because that's something that I want to be a part of is an outstanding defense."
Lewis II has built a close bond with his future defensive coordinator and head coach, and the latest 2020 commit is looking forward to being coached by both of them.
"My relationship with coach Patterson is great. I love him as a coach, he reminds me a lot of my high school coach actually which I find comforting. Coach Wells also, he can be intense but I know that hard coaching goes a long way in the end. When I told them I wanted to commit they were happy for me and they said 'welcome to the family'. That's the first thing they said because they really stress that Texas Tech is a family team first."
Lewis II also held scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and SMU among others, but says that at the end of the day the fit at Texas Tech was too good to pass up.
"They really made me feel like not only was I wanted at Texas Tech but I was needed at Texas Tech. The coaches really made me feel at home, it wasn't something where I went and felt uncomfortable with the coaching staff. It just really felt like family."
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker is the 17th commitment of the 2020 class and he got to interact with a few other members of that class on his official visit this weekend.
"Yeah I already knew some of them through social media and stuff. I met Donovan (Smith) and Caleb (Rogers) at the game as well. We're all in a big group chat and it's cool, we're all talking right now actually."
Now that he's committed to Texas Tech, Lewis II is done with his recruiting process and is no longer going to consider any other schools.
"I'm 100% done, I'm shutting down my recruiting process. I'll definitely visit Texas Tech again at some point unofficially too."
Currently rated a 5.6 3-star prospect, Lewis II is listed as the No. 127 prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.
Lewis II held 15 total offers and chose Texas Tech over offers from Boise State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and others.