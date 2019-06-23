Sparkman loved Lubbock, talks TTU commitment
The coaches landed several new 2020 commitments yesterday, including Longview Pine Tree wide receiver J.J. Sparkman.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect had never visited the Texas Tech camp before this weekend, but left town committed to the Red Raiders.
"It was my first time to visit Texas Tech," Sparkman said. "It was great and I loved it. It is a place where you can focus and be great. Plus, the new coaching staff is building a foundation out there and I'm excited to be part of it.
"I had been in West Texas for track before, but had never been around the program. So I had a good idea what West Texas was like, and it is similar to East Texas."
Sparkman is being recruited by new wide receivers coach Joel Filani, someone the standout prospect knew before his return to Lubbock.
"Coach Filani is great, I love him," Sparkman said. "I knew him from his time at North Texas, then we kept talking once he took the job at Texas Tech. He sees me as a play maker, a deep threat down the field and a perfect fit in their offense.
"Erik (Ezukanma) was my host for the weekend too. He talked with me about being a student athlete at Tech, and introduced me to all of the other players. We got to hang out and all went out together to play at this Top Golf place. We had a great time and we all really bonded."
I’m 1000% committed. Thank God. Thank you Lord🙌🏽 #GunsUp⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/fK5t5Ig7CT— JJ (@JJ_spark12) June 23, 2019
With no real plans to make a commitment coming into the visit, Sparkman had a gut feeling and talked with his parents about making a decision.
"We were coming back from playing golf with the coaches and players, then I went to meet with Coach Matt Wells and my parents. I had told my parents that I wanted to be at Texas Tech and they were excited for me. Coach Wells was very happy when I told him, because he knew that I was down to two schools - Missouri and Texas Tech. Those were the only programs that I was visiting and talking with over the last month."
The three-star prospect is solid with his commitment and mentioned he wants to begin recruiting others to become Red Raiders.
"I'm not taking anymore visits, I'm locked in with Texas Tech," Sparkman said. "I spent time with all of the other visitors, guys like Ja'Lynn (Polk) and Myles (Price), and really everyone. I just want to be humble with it, but hopefully we will be getting some more people to commit to Tech soon."
Current rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, the standout receiver chose the Red Raiders over 13 other offers, including Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State and several others.
Sparkman finished with 28 receptions for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.