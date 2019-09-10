The Colony WR Myles Price locks in with Texas Tech
The Colony 3-star athlete Myles Price officially announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Tuesday evening after months of speculation following his official visit in late June.
Price has had a heck of a start to his senior season with over 280 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on defense in just two games. Despite that though, Price isn't satisfied and is always looking to improve.
"The start to my senior year is pretty good, I mean it could have been better and should have been better but I'll take it."
The Colony is loaded this season with talent such as 3-star wideout Keith Miller III and 4-star defensive back Christian Gonzalez, and Price says that having talented teammates makes his job easier.
"Oh yeah definitely, some games they'll come out and try to key in on me, and one of our other receivers like Keith, Christian or even our other receivers will ball out."
While Price just announced his commitment publicly tonight, he has been a "silent commit" to the coaching staff for quite a while. Texas Tech really likes Price as an inside receiver, and the coaches have stayed in heavy contact with him.
"I probably hear from the coaches every day, I talk to them all the time. The main coach I talk to is coach Luke Wells, I talk to Matt Wells as well but mainly Luke."
COMMITED! #GunsUp🔴⚫️— Pʀɪᴄᴇ ɪs ʀɪɢʜᴛ (@Myles_price3) September 11, 2019
🎥| @jeterdallastx | pic.twitter.com/kANUBZGGgr
Price was briefly committed to Oklahoma State for about a week before taking his official visit to Tech in late June. He says it was the family atmosphere at Texas Tech that really won him over.
"What stands out is really how much of a family that team is and how the coaches are really trying to change the culture out there."
Price says he's close with many of the other 2020 commits and plans on coming out October 5 for Tech's next home game, which many if not all of the commits also plan on attending.
"That's family right there, all the commits. We talk all the time. I do plan on attending the Oklahoma State game next month."
In the last few months as Price has been silently committed to Tech, a few schools have continued reaching out but the 5-foot-9 slot receiver says he's not considering other schools and is locked in with the Red Raiders.
"Yes sir, a few have continued hitting me up. Washington State, Colorado, SMU, Purdue was talking to me but then I stopped talking to them, those are the main ones. But I'm done, I'm fully committed to Tech."
With Texas Tech set to face Arizona this weekend, how does Price see that game going?
"I'm taking Tech!"
Currently ranked as a 5.6 3-star athlete, Price is also rated by Rivals as the No. 121 player in the state of Texas.
His addition to the class brings Tech to four total receivers out of the 16 commits, the others being Lufkin's Ja'Lynn Polk, Cedar Hill's Quin Bright and Pine Tree's JJ Sparkman.