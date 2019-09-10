The Colony 3-star athlete Myles Price officially announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Tuesday evening after months of speculation following his official visit in late June.

Price has had a heck of a start to his senior season with over 280 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on defense in just two games. Despite that though, Price isn't satisfied and is always looking to improve.

"The start to my senior year is pretty good, I mean it could have been better and should have been better but I'll take it."

The Colony is loaded this season with talent such as 3-star wideout Keith Miller III and 4-star defensive back Christian Gonzalez, and Price says that having talented teammates makes his job easier.

"Oh yeah definitely, some games they'll come out and try to key in on me, and one of our other receivers like Keith, Christian or even our other receivers will ball out."

While Price just announced his commitment publicly tonight, he has been a "silent commit" to the coaching staff for quite a while. Texas Tech really likes Price as an inside receiver, and the coaches have stayed in heavy contact with him.

"I probably hear from the coaches every day, I talk to them all the time. The main coach I talk to is coach Luke Wells, I talk to Matt Wells as well but mainly Luke."