Texas Tech landed Arizona State transfer TE Jalin Conyers on Sunday, the fifth transfer portal addition to Tech this offseason.

Conyers is a former Oklahoma and Arizona State player with 74 receptions, 846 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons in college football.

A native of Gruver, Conyers returns home to West Texas where he will mix in with a tight end room consisting of Mason Tharp and recent portal commit Alex Lines.

Conyers is a large tight end that has shown an uncanny knack to find soft spots and was a quality receiver for the Sundevils.