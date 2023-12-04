Texas Tech picked up a key commitment on Monday afternoon when Garden City C.C. tight end Alex Lines announced his decision to be a Red Raider.

Lines chose Texas Tech over offers from Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe and UMass. Lines took an official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend and didn't take long to make his decision public.

Following the 2023 season Texas Tech is set to lose senior tight end Henry Teeter, and potentially senior tight end Baylor Cupp, too. Cupp has another year to play if he wants it, but he was among several players who walked during Senior Day vs UCF.

For Lines, this means an opportunity to see the field early, which definitely helped in his decision.

"I think it's a great fit both on and off the field. I really loved being in Texas, and the people there are great."

Lines was initially offered by tight ends coach Josh Cochran back in early November, and the 6-foot-5, 255 pound prospect was able to spend more time around his future position coach on the visit.

"My relationship (with Cochran) has been great, we keep in touch often. Being around him and meeting him in person, he’s definitely a coach I would want to play for."