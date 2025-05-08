Should Texas Tech use Mahomes' Gladiator logo full time?

As Tech Athletics enters year two with adidas, let’s dive into what I want to see for the Red Raiders’ football uniforms in 2025…

The vaunted partnership between Texas Tech and adidas was a game-changer for the Athletics department all around. The football program, specifically, received a major boost in its aesthetics as the Red Raiders’ new uniforms were rather well-received from many.

It was not that long ago that the Red Raiders rocked red helmets, albeit the most recent version seen on the field was a “candy” painted variety that hardly resembled any previously donned in the program’s history.

Adding a true red helmet back into the arsenal would further open up the combination possibilities, which were rather limited with only black and white available for the headpiece. While untraditional in terms of the deeper history of the program, why not do something unique again?

A combo that would benefit greatly from this addition would be the red jersey combined with red pants, as a red helmet would be able to create a true scarlet look. This combination was worn several times in recent memory, but it never quite looked right with the candy red helmet being distinctly different to that of the rest of the uniform.