Hutchinson C.C DL Danny Saili is a Red Raider
The recruiting trail never ends and this especially holds true when it leads to West Texas, as Texas Tech has earned its latest commitment from Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Danny Saili.
A native of Topeka, Kansas, Saili joins the Red Raiders after spending two seasons at Hutchinson. Listed at 6-foot-2, 355 pounds, Saili brings unparalleled size in the trenches to Lubbock. Saili will arrive at Texas Tech with two years of eligibility.
Saili was in attendance for the Red Raiders’ final home game of the season against UCF and wasted no time committing to Tech and defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. Prior to the 2023 season, Saili was originally committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma, before re-opening his recruitment in late October. In two seasons at Hutchinson Saili has accumulated 36 total tackles, four sacks, and 10 TFLs. Saili saw major improvement in his second season, totaling three sacks and 6.5 TFLs in 2023 alone.
With veteran defensive tackles Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford set to depart from the program after successful careers in Lubbock, continuing the trend of strong trench play looks to be a priority for the Tech staff. A JUCO product from Hutchinson, Saili hails from the same school that produced a familiar face on the other side of the line of scrimmage: offensive lineman Dennis Wilburn.
After receiving his first offer from Towson in April, Saili’s recruitment picked up, his next offer being his first of power five status from Maryland over the summer. The Red Raiders picked up on Saili’s talent in the fall, extending an offer to the standout Blue Dragon on Oct. 30. Tech earns a pledge from Saili who chose the Red Raiders over other offers from the likes of current conference foe Houston, future Big 12 opponent Arizona State, Miami (FL) and others.