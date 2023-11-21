The recruiting trail never ends and this especially holds true when it leads to West Texas, as Texas Tech has earned its latest commitment from Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Danny Saili.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Saili joins the Red Raiders after spending two seasons at Hutchinson. Listed at 6-foot-2, 355 pounds, Saili brings unparalleled size in the trenches to Lubbock. Saili will arrive at Texas Tech with two years of eligibility.

Saili was in attendance for the Red Raiders’ final home game of the season against UCF and wasted no time committing to Tech and defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. Prior to the 2023 season, Saili was originally committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma, before re-opening his recruitment in late October. In two seasons at Hutchinson Saili has accumulated 36 total tackles, four sacks, and 10 TFLs. Saili saw major improvement in his second season, totaling three sacks and 6.5 TFLs in 2023 alone.