"Really they just told me I can come in and be a dynamic player. They were saying that I could open some avenues and just change the versatility of the game because I can do so many things. They were just saying that I'd be a good fit so they can add another weapon on the field."

Brown was recruited to Texas Tech by offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and senior offensive analyst Kirk Bryant . The staff believes in Brown's talents and he arrives with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Honestly, it was really the coaches. I gotta say some people buy the hype of the bigger school, but I'm not really interested in the hype of schools. They took the time to form a relationship with me. I'm really a relationship based person and the coaches are great. They told me how they could develop me as a better player. They to know me. We laughed and joked and they really just created a strong bond so that's really why I chose them. They're treated me like family."

That goal was achieved when on Thursday afternoon West Georgia transfer Cameran Brown made his decision to be a Red Raider. Brown, recently named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, took a preferred walk-on at Texas Tech over offers from North Texas, Southeastern Louisiana, Alabama A&M, Samford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and more.

After playing three quarterbacks - and being down to a wide receiver being the backup - this season, Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff were looking to add some more depth at the position moving forward.

Brown was able to take a visit to Texas Tech prior to committing and was impressed by what he saw on campus in Lubbock.

"My visit went down great. I came from West Georgia so seeing the facilities, they're top notch. It was crazy, I didn't think some of the things that they had really existed. The city of Lubbock is great. I like it, nice college town."

At West Georgia in 2023, Brown threw for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 478 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. That was enough for him to become West Georgia's first GSC Freshman of the Year since 2010.

He did not start the year as the starting quarterback, making that honor even more impressive.

"My freshman season was amazing. I went in there second game, I wasn't starting at first it was the dude that was starting before me, but I got in second game and I threw a touchdown in the first series I got in. After that they told me the following week that I was the starter.

I just prepared and I was excited. Each game I just got better and better and I saw myself improving and improving. The team always had my back because I'm still young, so the older guys took me under their wing and they really kinda helped me out during the whole season. It was really a group effort, for real."

Brown will enroll at Texas Tech in the coming weeks and go through spring football. He'll join a quarterback room that also has Behren Morton, Jake Strong, Will Burns and expected early enrollee Will Hammond.

Brown is looking forward to winning games at Texas Tech and putting on a show for the Tech fans in Lubbock.

"Honestly what I'm here to accomplish, like every team, I'm trying to get a ring. What I gotta say to the people of Lubbock is I appreciate it. They all texted me on Twitter and whatnot telling me congratulations and welcome to the family so I just wanna tell them thank you for showing me love and I'm just excited to be there. I'm ready to be a Red Raider!"