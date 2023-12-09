The Texas Tech coaches continued adding to their 2024 roster on Saturday afternoon, the newest commitment coming via Fairmont State transfer defensive back Jovon Jackson.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Jackson chose the Red Raiders over offers from Temple, Eastern Kentucky, Arkansas State, Towson, Norfolk State, UT-Martin and Youngstown State, and says it was the way he felt at home that was a big factor in his decision.

"I feel like Texas Tech was definitely the best fit for me because it made me feel at home, it made me feel safe when I got there. The coaches presented the team very well and the team also presented themselves as very caring and good kids and men growing up. That's why I felt as if it was the best choice for me to come there."

In 32 games over three seasons at Fairmont State, Jackson was credited with 183 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 interceptions, 14 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 5 blocked kicks.

He was recruited to Texas Tech by a host of coaches, including defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and secondary coach Marcel Yates among others.

"My relationship with him (Tim DeRuyter) is not really tight right now but I can definitely see it getting tighter as we go because he's a very outgoing man. You can see that he only wants the best for the team and making sure that we're doing the right things all the time. Even though he can be a loving and caring and joking coach he's also going to be hard on us and he explained that to me, just having a good conversation with him.

Me and coach Marcel (Yates) actually we got along very good, we had a good little connection. I feel like me and him will work very good together. As him being my coach and me being his player I feel like I'll learn a lot from him just being real and being straight up with me. I feel like that's a lot of things, a lot of DB coaches or coaches themselves just don't do."