Texas Tech Softball Brings In Record Number of All-Big 12 Honors

Please send help, running out of ways to say historic. Texas Tech softball capped off their dominant regular season run through the Big 12 conference by raking in a school record number of All-Big 12 honors with 10 players and their head coach all getting the nod. For further emphasis, every single one of the regular starters for this team: outfield, infield, pitcher....AND the Head Coach earned an All-Big 12 honor. Stupendous? Outrageous? Words other than a new era of historic dominance allude me.

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

NiJaree Canady was named the 2025 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year after finishing the season with a nation leading 0.89 ERA and fifth best 237 strikeouts across 171.1 innings pitched while walking only 33. It's her third straight collegiate season finishing the regular season with an ERA under one and more than 200 strikeouts. Goat things really.

First-Team All Big 12

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Canady was a unanimous First-Team Selection as a utility player for her already mentioned pitching prowess but also her performance at the plate where she added four doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBI with a .312 average across 77 at-bats. Joining her as a unanimous First-Team selection was junior outfielder Mihyia Davis who hit .383 on a Big 12 leading 75 hits over 196 at-bats with 11 doubles, six triples (1st in Big 12) and four home runs. She finished the regular season third in total bases at 110 and second in stolen bases with 24. Rounding out the first-team selections were junior Alana Johnson in the outfield and Bailey Lindemuth who manned the hot corner for Texas Tech all season as a true freshman. Johnson notched a .294 average to go along with seven doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases. While Lindemuth drove in 27 off seven doubles and five home runs from a .326 batting average.

Second-Team All Big 12

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Second-Team selections are led by team and Top 10 in conference RBI leader Lauren Allred, who we could argue deserved a First-Team nod but we won't fight anyone today. The sophomore hit .372 with nine doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 RBI while adding seven stolen bases. Clutch queen and senior leader Demi Elder got her first All-Big 12 selection with a .375 average, three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI in only 56 at-bats after missing the first half of the season due to injury. The team has gone on a 19-3 run since her return to the starting lineup. The final second-team selection went to the team's other senior leader in Alexa Langeliers who hit at a .331 rate across 142 at-bats and finished second on the team in RBI with 40. She also added six doubles, one triple, nine home runs and nine stolen bases.

All-Freshman Team

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

The present is certainly fun but the future is very very bright for this Red Raider softball program as All-Big 12 Freshman Team selections Hailey Toney and Bailey Lindemuth lock down the left-side of the infield. Toney was the only true freshman across all power conference teams to start every single game this season at shortstop and she did so while committing only nine errors all season. Even more impressive? She stepped it up to not commit a SINGLE ERROR during conference play, silly work by the true freshman. We don't call her Butter for no reason. Oh and she can hit too, Toney added 10 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBI on a .286 average at the plate. Her counterpart Lindemuth earned First-Team All Big 12 honors as previously mentioned for her work at the plate but she was also a stalwart on defense as well making some brilliant hit robbing plays on bunts all season long. Lindemuth had only seven errors on the season with four of those coming in conference play.

All-Defensive Team

(Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Finishing up the lengthy list of player honors was Mihyia Davis (OF) and Victoria Valdez (C) who were named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Davis was spectactular in centerfield all season long, crashing through fences to rob home runs, diving into the gap to take away hits and gunning down runners when teams made the rare choice to test her arm. No fly zone, no run zone...just watch and be entertained. Behind the plate Valdez has been elite all season long both at handling the pitching staff and controlling the base paths where she threw out 12 runners good for second in the conference and had only one passed ball to her record.

Big 12 Coach of the Year

Seems only fitting to finish off this lengthy and program record setting list with the Big 12 Coach of the Year Gerry Glasco. After taking over a program who had won seven total conference series in the past four seasons combined he built a roster that would go on to win all eight series. He led the team to a program record 20 conference wins and the first Big 12 Championship in school history with a roster of three returners, nine true freshman and nine transfers. Texas Tech now turns their eyes towards a new season, the postseason. First up a trip to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament where Tech will begin play on Thursday at 1:30 pm CT as the one seed. They will play the winner of Kansas and Baylor who play Wednesday at 1:30 pm. All games can be found on ESPN+