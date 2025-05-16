Friday Flare
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
We take a look at which Red Raiders have the most to prove in 2025.
With the portal closing, today we look at how other Big 12 schools did in the portal going into the 2025 season.
Texas Tech's Canady named finalist for National Player of Year Award
2027 DT K'Adrian Redmond talks Texas Tech, recruitment from Rivals Camp
We caught up with West Plains OT Keegan Collins after a successful trip out to Lubbock
We take a look at which Red Raiders have the most to prove in 2025.
With the portal closing, today we look at how other Big 12 schools did in the portal going into the 2025 season.
Texas Tech's Canady named finalist for National Player of Year Award