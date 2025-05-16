Tech commit Luke Bell sets OV to Big 12 rival

Canyon (TX) New Braunfels cornerback and Texas Tech commit Luke Bell has announced his plans to take an official visit to Big 12 program Baylor.
Bell’s visit to Waco is set to take place from June 6-8.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound Bell initially committed to Texas Tech back on January 18th, 2025 while in Lubbock for Texas Tech’s Junior Day.
At the time of his commitment to the Red Raiders, Bell did not hold any other offers but has since picked up offers from Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas State.
Following the visit to Waco, Bell plans on officially visiting Texas Tech the following weekend, June 13-15.
Bell is one of four defensive backs currently committed to Texas Tech in the class of 2026, along with Maddox Quiller, Noah Lewis and Aaron Bradshaw.
Bell is rated by Rivals as a 5.7 three-star recruit and the No. 55 overall cornerback in the 2026 class.
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.