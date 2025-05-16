Tech commit Luke Bell sets OV to Big 12 rival

Canyon (TX) New Braunfels cornerback and Texas Tech commit Luke Bell has announced his plans to take an official visit to Big 12 program Baylor.

Bell’s visit to Waco is set to take place from June 6-8.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound Bell initially committed to Texas Tech back on January 18th, 2025 while in Lubbock for Texas Tech’s Junior Day.

At the time of his commitment to the Red Raiders, Bell did not hold any other offers but has since picked up offers from Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas State.