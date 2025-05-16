"The Rock Was Rocking!" Texas Downs Brown 6-0 in NCAA Regional Opener

Texas Tech's dugout celebrates with Alana Johnson after her three-run home run versus Brown in the NCAA Regional on May 16, 2025 in Lubbock. (Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

"The postseason is always the most fun time of year to play softball," said Texas Tech junior Alana Johnson. "The environment is always crazy, The Rock was rocking today." Texas Tech fans absolutely showed out in the school's first opportunity to host a NCAA Regional. Behind some stellar defense, pitching and YAAAAABOOOOOOMS, the Red Raiders handled business to coast to a 6-0 win over Brown. They will take on Mississippi State on Saturday at 1 PM who beat Washington Friday night 6-3.

Advertisement

The freshman Sam Lincoln got the start in the circle for Texas Tech and more than did her job despite the pressure of the moment, tossing three innings of shutout softball while allowing only one hit, no walks and striking out two for the win. "I wanted to put her out in front of that environment and crowd and see how she responded," said Glasco. "She actually exceeded my expectations." Asking a true freshman to start the first Regional in Lubbock in school history is quite the moment but Lincoln was poised throughout leaning on her pitching coach Tara Archibald. "Coach Tara supported me through the whole game just reassuring me that I got it and that I have good stuff."

Sam Lincoln pitches for Texas Tech versus Brown in the NCAA Regional on May 16, 2025 in Lubbock. (Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

On the offensive side Tech came out aggressive, wanting to set the tone on the base paths and who else better to do that than one of the best lead off hitters in the country Mihyia Davis. The junior worked a walk then promptly stole both second and third base to reach 100 career stolen bases and set up the freshman Hailey Toney to drive in the games first run via a sac-fly. "We know we are 27-1 when we score in the first inning and something like 30-5 when we score first," said Glasco. "A lot of times I don't let Mihyia run but today I decided to set her loose. I thought it was huge to get off to that kind of a start." The scoring wasn't done yet as Alana Johnson made it 2-0 in the first with her first hit of the day, a triple to the right-center gap that drove in Alexa Langeliers who had walked previously in the inning.

Fast forward to the third inning and the Red Raiders really broke things open when Johnson continued her hot streak with a three-run bomb off the scoreboard to push the lead to 5-0. Asked after the game where her power comes from she just shrugged and said "weight room I guess." Dawg. Period.

Not to be outdone, NiJaree Canady made sure fans got their bit of NiJa magic when she hit a nuke almost 300 feet over the center field wall to get the score to 6-0.

All of this was done against Ivy League First-Team Pitcher Alexis Guevara mind you, who had a relatively solid day all things considered as she gave the Bears six innings of work allowing six hits and six runs on the day. It was really the patience from Tech that hurt her the most as the Red Raiders drew six walks. Texas Tech turns the page to the much anticipated matchup with the regionals two seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs who took down Washington 6-3 on Friday night. Tech and MSU played in the Red Raiders second game of the season in February when the Bulldogs won in extra innings 3-1. It's also of note that NiJaree Canady, while at Stanford, ended the Bulldogs season last year in the postseason - something MSU players have not forgotten, having this to say on Thursday after practice to the media: "We want to end her season," First Team All-SEC Sierra Sacco said, "like she did ours last year." The game gets underway at 1 pm at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas. Fans who would like to attend can find a limited number of tickets for sale here while others can find the game on ESPN 2.

NiJaree Canady hits a home run versus Brown in the NCAA Regional on May 16, 2025 in Lubbock. (Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.