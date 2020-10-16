RedRaiderSports - Q&A: Mansfield Summit head coach Channon Hall

The Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Mansfield Summit offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson last night, and RedRaiderSports reached out to the Jaguars' head coach Channon Hall to learn more about the latest Red Raider commitment.

Q: Coach, first off thank you for your time, could you tell us how long you have been at Mansfield Summit?

CH: "This is my fifth year at Summit, and I came over from coaching at Killeen Shoemaker for several years. So I have had Jacoby since he was in 8th grade, into his freshman year at Summit."

Q: What could you tell us about Jacoby, the young man?

CH: "First and foremost, Jacoby is a great human being from a great family and the foundation is solid there. And that is why college coaches loved him, everyone knew they were getting great character and a hard worker."

Q: You mentioned having Jacoby since eigth grade, what could you tell us about seeing his progression into his senior season?

CH: "Seeing him from 8th grade to freshman year, his growth and development was crazy. His ceiling is very high, because you see his body change and his confidence and demeanor change. His football IQ has changed too, plus he has the frame at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds to play tackle or guard. That is a good 315-pounds too, he is solid."

Q: What are some things Jacoby needs to work on moving forward?

CH: "He needs to continue working on his footwork and strength, and he will only get better. With his length, he has a ton of potential across the board as an offensive lineman."

Jacoby Jackson measurements at a March 2019 camp:



6’5.5, 306 lbs, 84-inch wingspan, 9.75-inch hand.



Ridiculous wingspan. No respect from interwebs recruiting experts. Texas was late to offer.



The Zhaire Smith of offensive tackles. https://t.co/l3C5CfbTDf — Tech Hoops Guy (@TechHoopsGuy) October 16, 2020

*for reference, of the 25 NFL Combine invites earlier this year, only three (3) players measured out with a wingspan of 84 or more

Q: As a senior, is Jacoby one of the leaders on your football team?

CH: "Jacoby is one of my captains, he is a leader in the locker room and everyone loves him. He just does things right, cares about people and wants everyone to get better. Jacoby has great qualities all around."

Q: Coach, you have other talented players, but Jacoby lists 40-plus offers - what is that like for you and your coaching staff?

CH: "It is really good, because when all of those coaches come through it shows my 100-plus other players that there are eyes watching. And we have other guys going D1 as well, but it is fun for our other players and it gives them some extra juice whenever college coaches show up. They practice harder, they lift harder and we love that as coaches. Overall, we always welcome that as a staff, because all of our kids deserve a chance."

Q: I know a ton of college coaches have been through Summit, but what could you tell us about the Texas Tech coaching staff?

CH: "Luke Wells has recruited Texas with his brother Matt for a while. I knew him back from my time at Shoemaker and everyone in the Texas High School coaching circles knows him. They do a great job of recruiting and it wasn't surprising to see them land a guy like Jacoby."

Q: How involved does your staff usually get with a player's recruitment?