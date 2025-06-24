Five-star LaDamion Guyton likes the "family feel" at Texas Tech

Texas Tech hosted a major name on campus this weekend with the visit of LaDamion Guyton, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. The elite EDGE rusher from Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School made his way to Lubbock for a closer look at the Red Raiders’ program, a trip that holds weight given Guyton’s standing as the top recruit in the country.

Adding intrigue to the visit is Guyton’s strong relationship with Texas Tech quarterback commit Stephen Cannon - his teammate at Benedictine - which could play a pivotal role in the Red Raiders’ pursuit of the nation’s top player.

Following the visit RedRaiderSports spoke with Guyton to discuss the trip and his interest in Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Guyton has reported 22 offers to date, with his most recent offer coming from Texas Tech on May 29th

... As a sophomore, Guyton recorded 52 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks per his MaxPreps profile

... On the track, Guyton set a personal record in the 100 Meters with a time of 11.50 seconds. It's important to note this was as a freshman in the spring of 2024.

... Along with having Cannon committed, Texas Tech has also offered Guyton's teammate in 2027 running back Stanley Smart Jr

How Texas Tech got involved: "It kinda happened out of nowhere but I’m glad they did. I wanted to take the visit to see the mystery town not a lot of people give a chance."