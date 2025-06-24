Tech announces new pitching coach Steve Foster

Steve Foster (Photo by Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech baseball announced on Tuesday afternoon the hiring of a new pitching coach, Steve Foster. Foster was previously the pitching coach for the Colorado Rockies but will now join Tim Tadlock and his staff in Lubbock.

Foster will replace previous pitching coach Matt Gardner, who is joining the pitching staff for the Houston Cougars. Under Gardner during the 2025 season, Tech had a total ERA of 6.49 and was 20-33 overall. Foster comes into Lubbock to a Tech team that many folks were questioning last season, and it didn't feel like a regular season under Tim Tadlock.

Foster has spent almost 20 years in professional baseball, including his time as the Colorado Rockies' pitching coach from 2015 to 2021 until shifting to the organization's director of pitching. While at the Rockies, Foster helped them go from last in the league to 17th in total ERA in three seasons and also helped the Rockies make back-to-back postseason appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Dallas native coached for the Royals and the Miami Marlins before heading to Colorado, helping both teams improve total ERA in just two seasons.

“Our staff is excited about the addition of Steve and his family to our program,” Tadlock said. “His resume speaks for itself. His passion for mentoring young men and teaching pitching will be a great asset to our program. Foster has earned the right to be in the category of one of the best in the business at any level by his commitment to be a lifelong learner.”