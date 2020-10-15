RedRaiderSports - Mansfield Summit OL Jacoby Jackson is a Red Raider

Mansfield Summit OL Jacoby Jackson is a Red Raider
Texas Tech has landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country.
Mansfield Summit's Jacoby Jackson has long been a priority for Texas Tech, and after a long recruitment which saw him pick up over 40 offers, Jackson is now a Red Raider.
Jackson first visited Texas Tech last October for the win against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders would offer Jackson a couple months later on Dec. 18, 2019.
Jackson made his return to Lubbock for junior day visits on Jan. 25 and March 7, just a handful of days before the Coronavirus pandemic shut down college football and in-person recruiting.
Meanwhile, Jackson picked up a total of 41 scholarship offers including programs such as Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Utah and Vanderbilt among several others.
He initially committed in June to TCU, where his father played running back, but opened things back up in late August.
I’m coming home 👆🏿 #Committed pic.twitter.com/OnB1Y9AsTh— Jacoby Jackson (@JacobyJackson75) October 15, 2020
Jackson's commitment is huge for the Red Raiders in many ways. Tech beat out several conference opponents for him, and he becomes the second offensive lineman of the 2021 class in need of linemen. Jackson joins Argyle's Jack Tucker on the commitment list.
Jackson, listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, is built like a prototypical left tackle but he can play anywhere on the line.
One factor that couldn't have hurt the Red Raiders chances here is freshman offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. Rogers, who played at cross town Mansfield Lake Ridge, is good friends with Jackson, and has already appeared in several games as a true freshman with his snap count going up weekly. Based on the depth chart, it's likely that Jackson will also come in and immediately compete for playing time next season.
RedRaiderSports will attempt to reach Jackson for comment, but here is a video interview Matt Clare did with Jackson back in April...
Film evaluation
... Moves well for his size, shows ability to pull and reach next level of defense
... Very powerful, clears the way for his running backs
... Plays mean and physical, several pancake blocks on his highlights
... Long arms allow him to lock onto his man in pass protection