RedRaiderSports - Mansfield Summit OL Jacoby Jackson is a Red Raider

Texas Tech has landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

Mansfield Summit's Jacoby Jackson has long been a priority for Texas Tech, and after a long recruitment which saw him pick up over 40 offers, Jackson is now a Red Raider.

Jackson first visited Texas Tech last October for the win against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders would offer Jackson a couple months later on Dec. 18, 2019.

Jackson made his return to Lubbock for junior day visits on Jan. 25 and March 7, just a handful of days before the Coronavirus pandemic shut down college football and in-person recruiting.

Meanwhile, Jackson picked up a total of 41 scholarship offers including programs such as Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Utah and Vanderbilt among several others.

He initially committed in June to TCU, where his father played running back, but opened things back up in late August.

