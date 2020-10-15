RedRaiderSports - Q&A: OL Trainer Zach Collins

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound standout trains with OL trainer Zach Collins, so RedRaiderSports reached out to learn more about the latest 2021 offensive lineman commit for the Red Raiders.

ZC: "I'm from Arlington where I played my first three (3) years at Seguin high school. After that, I transferred to play at Prime Prep for my senior year where I met Coach O. I have been under his wing ever since. I signed to play at Alabama A&M and spent a year there before transferring twice and finally landing at Prairie View A&M, where I played Center my final two years.

"I had been volunteering at Offensive Line camps for Coach O for a while, then once I graduated, he thought it would be a good idea for me to start training. I have been training for over a year now, and I have 25-plus clients with kids playing at all levels - Power Five, Group of 5 and a handful of kids with All-American offer lists like Jacoby.

"I'm just thankful they allow me to be apart of the journey."