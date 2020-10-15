RedRaiderSports - Q&A: OL Trainer Zach Collins

Q&A: OL Trainer Zach Collins
The Texas Tech coaches landed a big commitment this evening when Mansfield Summit offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson announced to the Red Raiders.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound standout trains with OL trainer Zach Collins, so RedRaiderSports reached out to learn more about the latest 2021 offensive lineman commit for the Red Raiders.
Q: First off, tell us a little more about yourself coach
ZC: "I'm from Arlington where I played my first three (3) years at Seguin high school. After that, I transferred to play at Prime Prep for my senior year where I met Coach O. I have been under his wing ever since. I signed to play at Alabama A&M and spent a year there before transferring twice and finally landing at Prairie View A&M, where I played Center my final two years.
"I had been volunteering at Offensive Line camps for Coach O for a while, then once I graduated, he thought it would be a good idea for me to start training. I have been training for over a year now, and I have 25-plus clients with kids playing at all levels - Power Five, Group of 5 and a handful of kids with All-American offer lists like Jacoby.
"I'm just thankful they allow me to be apart of the journey."
Q: What could you tell us about Jacoby as a player?
ZC: "Jacoby is an excellent kid. He is hard working and extremely humble. I have watched him grow since January, and he is a lot more comfortable with his body. Our focus has been to work on his bend and speed up his motion within his kick set.
"His potential is limitless with the frame. He has two things you cannot teach - size and the ability to listen. At the next level and beyond, if he continues to grow his game and become comfortable in his frame, I think he will be unstoppable!"