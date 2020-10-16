RedRaiderSports - Jackson recaps commitment to TTU

The Texas Tech coaching staff landed a big commitment last night when Mansfield Summit offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson announced to the Red Raiders. Jackson becomes the 10th overall commitment in the Texas Tech 2021 recruiting class, and the standout prospect decided a few days ago that he was ready to become a Red Raider. What you need to know... ...Jackson received an offer from Texas Tech on December 18th, 2019 ...the three-star prospect announced his commitment last night, October 15th, 2020 ...the 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle visited campus three (3) times, including a gameday visit last season and two (2) junior day events in January and March earlier this year ...Jackson is a dual-sport athlete at Mansfield Summit, playing varsity football and track and field, where he competes in the shot put and discus events

TTU commitment - why Tech, why now: "From the day I started getting recruited by them, the Texas Tech coaches always made me feel at home. Coach (Matt) Wells, Coach (Steve) Farmer and the whole coaching staff. They treated me right, and made me feel wanted there. As time went on, I went on visits to campus and built relationships with the staff, and Texas Tech kept growing on me." When did you decide?: "It was a few days ago, I had been thinking about it for a while. Every time I would think about making a decision, Texas Tech came to mind and it felt comfortable telling my family. I talked with my parents and my family, and we all thought Texas Tech was a good place for me. "I learned a lot about the school from my visits, and Lubbock is a really good place to earn my degree and play football and have a fun college experience. The relationships that I built with the coaching staff stood out to me, and I feel that I could come in and compete for a job on the offensive line." Committing to the coaches: "I called and talked with Coach Wells and Coach Farmer and Coach Cannova. It was eventually the entire coaching staff on the phone, but I told them that I was ready to be a Red Raider and they were fired up. I heard them screaming and jumping around, so that made me feel really good, just how excited they were to get the news."