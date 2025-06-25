Texas Tech's recent history at the NBA Draft, who could be next?

Tonight is the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and while Texas Tech is more than likely not going to have a selection this year, there are a couple of former Red Raiders who should hear their names called over the next couple days in Micah Peavy and Vladislav Goldin. That's been Texas Tech's story at the NBA Draft in recent years. Plenty of former Red Raiders have gotten drafted such as Jaylon Tyson (1st round, 2024), Terrence Shannon Jr (1st round, 2024) and Kevin McCullar Jr (2nd round, 2024), but Texas Tech hasn't had a draftee since Jahmi'us Ramsey went in the 2nd round in 2020. Prior to Ramsey's selection, Texas Tech had back-to-back 1st round selections with Jarrett Culver (2019) and Zhaire Smith (2018) after going 14 years without an appearance (Andre Emmett, 2004). Today we take a look at the careers of recent Texas Tech draftees and preview who could be the next Texas Tech player to make it to the NBA.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, 2nd round, Sacramento Kings

Ramsey was Texas Tech's first 5-star signee, a huge commitment for then coach Chris Beard and staff. While Texas Tech did not have the type of season many fans expected coming off of a run to the national championship, Ramsey more than did his part in leading Texas Tech in scoring at 15 points per game. He also averaged 4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and shot 42.6% from deep on the season. Though he had a fringe 1st/early 2nd round grade, Ramsey wound up leaving Lubbock after his freshman season and got selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has played in 39 career NBA games, most recently with the Toronto Raptors in the 2023-24 season. Most of Ramsey's career has been spent in the G League, where he is currently with the Oklahoma City Blue. He had a big season this year, averaging 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is still only 24 years old, and if he continues putting up numbers in the G League could find himself getting another NBA opportunity in the future.

Jarrett Culver, 1st round, Minnesota Timberwolves

Coming out of Lubbock Coronado HS, Culver was a three-star prospect who notably chose to stay home at Texas Tech over going to Texas, and what a decision it turned out to be. In Culver's two seasons in Lubbock he took the program to unforgettable heights, and earned several accolades along the way including being named the 2018-19 Big 12 Player of the Year and 2nd Team AP All-American. Going 6th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 draft, Culver was Texas Tech's highest draft selection since Tony Battie went No. 5 overall in 1997. Culver has played in 144 NBA career games, most recently appearing in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022-23 season. He is currently with the Osceola Magic of the G League, where he is teammates with another Red Raider in Mac McClung. In the G League this season Culver averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Zhaire Smith, 1st round, Philadelphia 76ers

A massive surprise for Texas Tech, Smith was a three-star prospect who blossomed right away and was a huge reason for the Red Raiders' run to the Elite Eight in 2017/18. As a freshman, Smith averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, showcasing his versatile game and ability to be a positive all over the floor. He was named to the 2017-18 Big 12 All-Defense Team as well as the All-Freshman Team. His huge season propelled him into the middle of the 1st round of the 2018 NBA Draft and the Philadelphia 76ers. He has battled injuries and a significant allergic reaction in his NBA career, which has only allowed him to play 13 NBA games. He is currently with the Texas Legends of the G League, where he averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2024-25.

