Odessa Permian offensive lineman Landon Peterson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday, becoming the first previously uncommitted prospect to pledge to the Red Raiders under new coach Matt Wells.

Peterson had at one point been committed to Baylor, but re-opened his recruitment in late October.

The three-star prospect chose Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, Washington State and several Group of Five programs.