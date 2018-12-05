Matt Wells RedRaiderSports.com

THE STORYLINE

Texas Tech's 2019 recruiting class has been hit with five decommitments - including four-star Steven Parker and coveted quarterback Maverick McIvor - as a result of the program's coaching transition. With the Early Signing Period just two weeks away, the Red Raiders have 14 pledges and a recruiting class that ranks eighth in the Big 12. History suggests that bridge classes, especially in the Early Signing Period era, are more salvage jobs than home runs. Will that hold true with new head coach Matt Wells and his staff? What is a realistic benchmark for a successful 2019 class for Texas Tech?

FIRST TAKE: MATT CLARE, RECRUITING EDITOR

"Matt Wells and his staff have to stay true to their system and identify and evaluate the prospects that fit what they need. "He mentioned Saturday in his press conference that this is a 'reload, not a rebuild' situation and I expect the recruiting class to mirror that statement. The next week will be very telling, because the coaches have already hit the road recruiting and are expected to host official visitors over the next two weekends. "A successful 2019 class would include getting some of the recent departures back in the fold and adding some prospects that we aren’t even looking at currently, which would mean these coaches are sticking to a plan."

SECOND TAKE: AARON DICKENS, MANAGING EDITOR