Texas Tech places five on AP All-Big 12 teams
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen, defensive back Adrian Frye and wide receiver Antoine Wesley were named first-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press on Friday. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson and kicker Clayton Hatfield were named to the second-team.
Nationally known.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 7, 2018
Congrats to our guys earning @AP_Top25 All-Big 12 Honors!
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/XIOXVuKsPQ
The Red Raiders finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record. The team raced off to a 5-2 start and even climbed into the AP Top 25 before a combination of quarterback injuries and poor play led to five-straight losses to close out the year and the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury.
Texas Tech, under new coach Matt Wells, will open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Montana State.