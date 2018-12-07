MORE: What will make Texas Tech's 2019 class a success? | Coach Snapshot: Jovon Bouknight | RRS TV: Level and Dickens discuss Wells' start, perform a post mortem on the Kingsbury era

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen, defensive back Adrian Frye and wide receiver Antoine Wesley were named first-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press on Friday. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson and kicker Clayton Hatfield were named to the second-team.