Texas Tech junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley announced Monday that he will forego his final season of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound standout led the Big 12 with 1,410 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 88 receptions in 2018.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Wesley said that he received positive feedback from the NFL's College Advisory Committee.