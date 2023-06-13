Pearland (TX) Dawson defensive end/outside linebacker Charles Anderson Jr is another long-time Texas Tech target who was on campus over the weekend for his official visit.

This was not Anderson Jr.'s first time in Lubbock - he was inside Jones AT&T Stadium for Texas Tech's 33-30 overtime win vs Houston last fall - but the official visit allowed for a more personal experience and more face time with the coaches, including his potential future position coach C.J. Ah You.

Anderson Jr. still has several more visits to take in June, but the Red Raiders sit in a good spot heading into the latter half of the month.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Anderson to get the lowdown on his official visit, upcoming plans, decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... In total, Anderson Jr. holds 18 offers. Some of the programs to have offered the 6-foot-7, 240 pound pass rusher include Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oklahoma State among others.

... In 2022, Anderson Jr put up 38 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. Following the season he was named 2nd Team All-District defensive end.

... A multi-sport athlete, Anderson Jr is also a center for Pearland Dawson's basketball team. A District 23-6A 1st Team All-District selection, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Texas Tech official visit recap: "First when I got there I got to meet some of the coaches, and I realized how much energy they had, especially when it comes to recruits and official visits.

On Saturday morning we had breakfast, then we had a scavenger hunt and tour of the campus, little fun games. Then I met up with my position coach (C.J. Ah You). He had a lot of good things to say, how I fit in the scheme, the potential that I have and what I could do for the program. A lot of what he had to say was actually pretty good stuff, I learned a lot during the visit. He went over some things I could do better, he had some film of me and we went over a lot of things. Then had lunch and our photoshoot.

Then I met up with my player host, his name was Isaac Smith. Really, really chill dude. I went over to his crib, I got to really know him and we played some games and stuff. Like I said, he's a pretty chill dude. I realized that a lot of players are like-minded, just really trying to grind and trying to get the program better. Then we had dinner.

We also went to the Cash Nutrition Center. Had some good food there. I realized that the nutritionists have some pretty good plans, how to lose weight, how to gain weight. Making sure you're balanced, you know? Especially if you're trying to play another sport, making sure you're staying at the perfect weight. So they really take care of the players over there.

We also looked at some of the apartments, and went to see the weight room and how they do some of the workouts, the energy, the intensity. There were only three people lifting and you could really see the intensity. They really wanna get after it over there.

We went over to coach (Joey) McGuire's house, it's a pretty big house. I really got to meet some of the other recruits fully. We played some basketball and I had a great time with them, so it was cool."