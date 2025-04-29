Rivals250 DB Donovan Webb can see himself at Texas Tech

When it comes to the next generation of elite defensive backs, few names are generating more buzz than Frisco (TX) Panther Creek's Donovan Webb. The Rivals250 prospect is widely regarded as one of the top defensive talents in the nation, drawing major attention from powerhouse programs across the country.

Over the weekend, Webb took an official visit to Texas Tech, where he continued building on his strong connection with the Red Raiders’ coaching staff, including defensive backs coach Rob Greene, head coach Joey McGuire, and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. From the atmosphere in Lubbock to the vision the staff laid out for him, Webb’s visit made a strong impression.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Webb to hear more about his experience, the relationships he’s building, and where he stands in his recruiting journey.

What you need to know...

... Webb holds 33 offers to date. Texas Tech offered back in January 2024.

... As a junior Webb recorded 120 tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 9 pass breakups defensively. On offense he pitched in with 172 rushing yards and on special teams with 2 punt return touchdowns.

... Webb was named the District 7-4A 1 Co-Defensive MVP following his junior season

... On the track Webb has set personal records this spring in the 100 meters (11.01 seconds) and 200 meters (22.56 seconds). He also competes for Panther Creek in the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay.

... Texas Tech has also offered Webb's teammate in the 2026 class, athlete Jalen Lott