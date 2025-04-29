Lady Raiders Sign 6-2 Forward Mariam Sanogo

Sanogo, a Paris, France native, has loved basketball from a young age and had such a drive to chase this dream that at the age of 18 she decided to pursue it by leaving France to play NJCAA basketball here in the states. She did so first at Northwest Kansas Tech ('22-'23) and then at Odessa College ('23-'24) where she helped them to the Elite 8 round of the NJCAA National Tournament before signing with Canisius that spring.

"What an exciting addition to the Lady Raider family in Mimi Sanogo! Mimi is an extremely hard worker, natural leader, and a tough post presence that adds defense and rebounding in the paint for us," Gerlich said. "Mimi runs the floor and seals at the rim with physicality and she constantly is making the toughness play… taking charges, first to the floor, defending at a high level. Her character, work ethic and team-first mentality are all intangibles that will only make us better that I instantly was attracted to! I feel sure Mimi will also bring high-level energy and intensity to our practices, especially when she goes head-to-head with her sister, Sara. We are excited to have another Sanogo!"