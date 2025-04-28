Texas Tech still in mix for four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton

Carlton was in Lubbock over the weekend on an official visit and RedRaiderSports.com caught up with him to recap the events.

Top *insert number here* graphics are regularly the rage in the recruiting scene from top prospects all around the nation. In the case of Temple EDGE Jamarion Carlton , even with his list cut down to six, an outsider like Texas Tech still finds itself well in the mix for his talents.

What you need to know...

... The Red Raiders offered Carlton in March of 2024 and were his ninth offer at the time.

... Carlton announced his top six schools on Valetine's Day, a list that consists of Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, SMU and Southern California. Carlton has official visits set up with LSU (May 30) and Texas (June 6). He is still in the process of setting up other visits.

... According to his Twitter profile, Carlton was named a unanimous All-District 12-6A first team selection after totaling 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks

... Tech safety and fellow Temple native Mikal Harrison-Pilot was Carlton's player host during his visit.