Bailey headlines Red Raiders who could hear name called in 2026 NFL Draft

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey (Photo by Pat Cockrell)

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the rear view mirror and Texas Tech had two former players get drafted with OL Caleb Rogers heading to the Las Vegas Raiders and RB Tahj Brooks on his way to the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2025 Red Raiders are chock-full of talent that could potentially hear their names called a year from now when the draft takes place in Pittsburgh. Let’s dive into who they are…

David Bailey

The transfer EDGE from Stanford is a bonafide speed rusher and has even been mocked by TheScore.com as possibly becoming a Day 1 selection. Bailey finished the 2024 season with an outstanding PFF grade of 90.9, which was ahead of some notable draft picks this year such as Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. No player in the nation graded out better as a pass rusher, and seven of Bailey’s eight tackles for loss last season were sacks.

Romello Height

Playing opposite of Bailey, the experienced edge defender Height will get his fair share of opportunities to put more good tape on the table. Height is twitchy off the line, using his violent hands to make his way around opposing offensive tackles. He’s played in 36 games so far across his five seasons of college football, totalling 49 QB Hurries and seven sacks.

Lee Hunter

The defensive tackle transfer from Central Florida is a massive human being. At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, the only thing more impressive from Hunter is the motor he has at his size. Hunter is an extremely explosive athlete, particularly in the pass rush. Hunter has 21.5 tackles for loss to his name entering his fifth season of college ball, with nine of those coming in 2024 when he earned All-Big 12 second team honors.

Caleb Douglas

The 6-foot-4 wideout is exactly what teams are looking for when it comes to a downfield threat. Douglas showed his verticality numerous times over the course of his first season with the Red Raiders, finishing 2024 with 60 receptions, 877 yards and six scores. Douglas’ play progressively improved as the season went along with a large chunk of his production coming during conference play.

Jacob Rodriguez

Finding someone with the level of production that Rodriguez has would be rather difficult. Rodriguez’s 82.5 PFF grade in 2024 placed him 17th among power conference linebackers, finishing the campaign with 112 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles. Set to play his fourth season at linebacker, Rodriguez would also be rather young at the position compared to some others who may have played it their entire careers.

Howard Sampson